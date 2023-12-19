Highlights Leicester City secured a 3-1 away win against Birmingham City, boosting their quest for a Premier League return.

Striker Jamie Vardy celebrated the win on social media and urged his team to secure another victory in their next match.

Vardy may face challenges in getting back into the starting lineup, but his experience and leadership make him valuable to the team's promotion quest.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has taken to social media to congratulate his side following their 3-1 away win at Birmingham City yesterday evening.

Coming into this game, the Foxes were the clear favourites despite the fact Birmingham managed to pick up a win at Cardiff City last week.

And it was the visitors who took the lead through St Andrew's, with a lethal counter attack ending in Stephy Mavididi lifting the ball over John Ruddy.

Jordan James equalised for the hosts, but another quick break forward saw Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall reinstate the away side's lead, and Mavididi added his second and Leicester's third after the interval.

James scored again to set up a nervy finish - but Enzo Maresca's side were able to hold on to their 3-2 lead in the end - which was a further boost for them in their quest to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

This result may have been particularly satisfying for Vardy considering the headlines involving his wife Rebekah and Wayne Rooney's wife Colleen in recent months, with Wagatha Christie saga being talked about before the game.

The Foxes' striker was unable to get himself on the pitch at St Andrew's due to an injury - but the visitors managed to cope without him - largely thanks to the energetic Mavididi who was thoroughly deserving of his brace.

They have continued to be unbeaten since the previous international break - and they capitalised on Ipswich Town and Leeds United's draws to put themselves in an even stronger position with last night's three points.

Jamie Vardy's message after Birmingham City v Leicester City

Vardy has celebrated last night's win - but is already looking to secure another win this weekend.

He posted on X: "Superb performance lads, let’s make it 5 wins in a row on Saturday."

The Foxes face Rotherham United at the King Power Stadium on Saturday - and the hosts will be strong favourites to secure a victory in that game.

Jamie Vardy's next steps at Leicester City

Vardy faces a challenge in his quest to get back into the starting lineup when he does return, with Patson Daka and Tom Cannon to push his way past in the pecking order.

Getting past Cannon may be easy enough - but Daka has scored twice in his last three league games and probably doesn't deserve to be dropped at this point.

Even if he isn't starting regularly when he does return, he may have an important part to play in the dressing room as an experienced head.

This experience could be crucial in the Foxes' promotion quest.

And this is why he's so important both on and off the pitch.