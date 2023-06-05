Leicester City's nine-year stint in the Premier League came to an end last week and the Foxes are now preparing for the upcoming Championship campaign.

Despite securing all three points via a 2-1 victory against West Ham United on the final day of the season, Everton's win against AFC Bournemouth was enough to send the 2015/16 Premier League champions to England's second-tier.

It remains to be seen what the squad will look like in the Championship but there is an expectation, like when all clubs suffer Premier League relegation, that several players will depart.

Leicester veteran Jamie Vardy's future is rather unclear at this stage, with the 36-year-old's electric pace still a real weapon.

What has Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy said following the club's relegation?

Featuring in all but one of Leicester's league games last time out, the forward started 19 of these game and only managed three goals, whilst he provided a further four assists.

Taking to Twitter yesterday afternoon following his side's relegation to the Championship, Vardy said: "I’m gutted, in fact devastated that I’m even having to write this post.

"I’ve spent the last week reflecting on our relegation and I really don’t know what to say other that I am really sorry that we didn’t deliver this season, we failed you, plain and simple."

He continued: "Accountability needs & should be taken by us all. It was our responsibility to just do our jobs and we clearly didn’t.

"There are no excuses & no words that will ever make this situation ok. Now is a time for personal reflections & let the magnitude of this situation sink in."

What next for Jamie Vardy and his Leicester City career ?

Vardy will see his current contract expire in the summer of 2024, after penning down a fresh two-year deal at the King Power Stadium last year.

At this point, it is difficult to determine what the future might hold for the experienced forward and could ultimately be dictated by the interest he does or does not generate during the upcoming window.

This social media post does not give anything away regarding his future as it is perhaps a rather unclear situation for him at this rather early stage.

It will be an interesting couple of months for Vardy at Leicester to see if the electric forward emerges on the radars of top-flight clubs as the summer goes on.