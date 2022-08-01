Jamie Shackleton shares unsurprising message with Millwall teammate

Millwall got their 2022/23 campaign off to the perfect start on Saturday, beating Stoke City 2-0 at The Den.

Gary Rowett has recruited well this summer and Millwall supporters got a firsthand look at what they can expect of their side this coming season.

Leeds United loan pair, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton, were in the starting line-up. Shackleton got through 76 minutes, with Cresswell playing the full 90.

Cresswell’s impact was key, as the centre-back struck both goals to mark a dream debut for the Lions.

Unsurprisingly, there was a message from Shackleton to his Leeds and Millwall teammate over on Instagram.

Cresswell’s first came from a George Honeyman corner, with his second a result of a Scott Malone delivery.

On a low scoring opening weekend of the season, Millwall’s two goal win over Stoke left them top of the Championship table on goal difference.

They continue their Championship season next weekend when they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United, who are in action against Watford this evening.

The Verdict

Millwall picked up a really good win to start the season on Saturday, with Cresswell so impressive on what was his first taste of football in the Championship.

The England U21 international arrives with serious potential and looks like he’s already delivering on that.

As for Shackleton, his situation is slightly different, but he’s still going to have a big role to play at the club.

He and Cresswell might prove to be quite the double act for Millwall.

