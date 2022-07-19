Jamie Shackleton set out clear Millwall aim after sealing loan move from Leeds United

Jamie Shackleton has admitted that he is aiming to achieve promotion with Millwall during his temporary spell at The Den.

As confirmed by Millwall’s official website, the midfielder has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United.

Shackleton becomes the second player this summer to join the Lions from Leeds.

Charlie Cresswell was signed on loan from the Premier League outfit earlier this month.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Shackleton has represented Leeds at this level during his career.

In the 40 second-tier games that he has participated in, the 22-year-old has managed to provide four direct goal contributions.

With Millwall set to face Stoke City on July 30th, Shackleton will be hoping to make his competitive debut for the club in this particular fixture.

After the club announced his arrival, Shackleton revealed that he is hoping to play a role in a promotion push in the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking to Millwall’s Recast channel (as cited by London News Online) about his move to the club, Shackleton said: “I’m delighted to be here, the whole process took a little bit longer than I’d probably have liked.

“I wanted to be here as quickly as possible, but ultimately it’s done now.

“I spoke to him [Gary Rowett] a couple of times before we realised it was the right decision for everyone, you get a good feeling.

“I like to get stuck in, get around and cover as much of the pitch as I can.

“I played in the Championship with Leeds and had a good season, we managed to get promoted – that should be the aim, to do that at Millwall.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Millwall players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Millwall man Mark Beevers play for now? Cambridge United Doncaster Rovers Portsmouth Peterborough United

The Verdict

When you consider that Millwall only finished six points adrift of the play-off places last season, there is no reason why they cannot go on to reach new heights in the Championship in the new term.

Shackleton will be determined to prove his worth during the opening stages of the campaign after sealing a move to the Lions.

A versatile player, Shackleton’s ability to fill in at right back and on the right-hand side of midfield could prove to be useful for Millwall.

Providing that the Leeds academy graduate is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency, he could potentially become a key player for Rowett’s side.