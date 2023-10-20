Highlights Norwich City's form has declined in recent weeks with just one win in their last five games, while Leeds United have won five of their last eight league games.

Norwich City host Leeds United in the Championship at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Canaries enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but their form has declined in recent weeks, with just one win in their last five games. Meanwhile, Leeds won five of their last eight league games, losing just once in that time.

The Canaries drew 1-1 with Coventry City at the CBS Arena prior to the international break and Leeds won their last two games against QPR and Bristol City.

Daniel Farke's side are fifth in the table, but they remain nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 11 points behind leaders Leicester City.

He is hoping to make it three promotions out of the Championship in his last three seasons at second tier level, having gained two with Norwich in recent years.

The German is making his return to Carrow Road for the first time since his sacking by the Canaries in November 2021.

A win could cement Leeds' place further in the play-offs and close the gap on the top two. Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of his sixth league win as manager of Leeds as he looks to take three points off his old side. Could he make some changes from the previous win?

GK: Illan Meslier

This has position has been unchanged in the league all season for Farke. Leeds do not lack goalkeeping options, but the current number-one is their most talented option, in the form of the 23-year-old.

When fit, he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season. Meslier was not at his best in their last loss against Southampton but four clean sheets prior to that and another since means it would be nonsensical without an injury issue forcing Farke into turning to his deputy, Karl Darlow.

RB: Jamie Shackleton

Archie Gray started the previous game as right-back against Bristol City and more than held his own in the role, but Farke has hinted at managing his workload of late, and it wouldn't be at all surprising for Shackleton to come back in as a slightly more natural profile in the role.

The 24-year-old has mostly been utilised as a full-back in Farke's system, whereas Gray is still at his best operating in midfield. Shackleton returned from injury during the international break and could be back in contention against the Canaries, whilst Luke Ayling remains an option from the bench.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has established himself well as Leeds' starting right-sided centre-back and, when partnered next to Pascal Struijk, Leeds have rarely conceded a goal this term. He recently made his return to action, to keep that balance between a right and left-footer at the heart of Leeds' defence, and conceded just once in two games prior to the break partnered with the Dutchman.

Farke will still wish to lean on the leadership of one of Ayling or Liam Cooper, but he also should not want to disrupt what has been a blossoming partnership at the heart of Leeds' defence. He has more quality on the ball than Cooper and Charlie Cresswell and is still excellent aerially, too.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Another with more quality on the ball than all of Leeds' defensive options is Struijk and he has been one of Leeds' most imperious and consistent players in the back line so far this term, and rightfully should retain his place. The Southampton game was one where only a handful of players came out with any credit, including the Dutchman, who was again excellent against QPR and Bristol City.

Rodon and Struijk have a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites, and should be allowed the time to develop further when fit. He has been excellent so far this season, and also captained the side on occasion as well - including in the last game, too. Proving he is a growing influence within the Leeds first-team dressing room for Farke, even at the age of just 24.

LB: Sam Byram

The 30-year-old, like Farke, is returning to his former club this weekend. He is a player the German knows well and is a player he can trust in his system from their time spent together; however, Byram is also being protected somewhat by the German as builds up his fitness after many years of injury issues.

With both Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas building fitness and close to a return, there are options for Farke at left-back in the near future. However, his return to Elland Road has been a successful one so far, linking up well with his winger and offering fantastic ball progression down the left-hand side for Leeds. His experience is showing his quality, and he should retain his spot even when they both return to full fitness.

CM: Glen Kamara

Kamara's hardly had much chance to shine but should retain his spot in place of Gray, who looked somewhat fatigued before the international break. The 27-year-old's impressed so far and was particularly good against Bristol City as well. His ball retention under pressure and carrying ability make him a great option and his passing has been neat and tidy thus far at knitting things together.

The Whites have been far too reliant on Gray, who is evidently more than talented enough to play games at Championship level and make an impact, but is only 17 and in his first season as a professional, so Kamara can take the burden off his young shoulders and should be given another game from the start, even if he is still building fitness and sharpness himself after missing much of pre-season.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

The best summer signing by some distance, Ampadu has been Leeds' best player so far and has shown outstanding consistency. Ampadu should keep his place for much of the season, be that to partner alongside Gray, Kamara, or Ilia Gruev at the base of midfield. Although, he is a player to have played every game so far for Leeds in league and cup and has been heavily involved for Wales, too, so may need a rest soon.

He will be tasked with picking up the pieces in transition and also instigating attacks from deep. Farke admitted he had been carrying a knock recently but he is a fundamental cog in his team. His experience for his age is also vital and could be again in a huge game against the Canaries against one of the other best midfielders in the division in Gabriel Sara.

RW: Dan James

James notched his first goal of the season against the Robins and should keep his place following an injury to Willy Gnonto. He can be frustrating at times with many promising attacks breaking down for Leeds down his flank, with James guilty of some of those instances. However, his pressing and intensity, as well as his threat on the counter make him an obvious inclusion.

Jaidon Anthony may be pushing for a starting berth soon, but Farke tends not to make too many changes unless enforced, so will probably allow James another chance to impress. His speed can be a threat in behind, as long as he is utilised as a touchline winger, as opposed to a free roaming one, as seen in games where he has turned the ball over more frequently.

CAM: Joel Piroe

Piroe is already well off the mark thanks to five goals in eight games in a Leeds shirt, including the winner against Bristol City. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Georginio Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that, be that as the lone striker or behind a centre-forward to make runs into the box from deep, which is where Farke passionately explained he would be deployed prior to the break.

Piroe will operate as the second-striker at Carrow Road. Despite the goals, he has not always been afforded space to play and attack the box in games so far. He will hope there are more chances in a game like this where things could be more open for him to exploits spaces. He will obviously be vital for the Whites all season and is proving to be in his early outings whilst his partnership with Leeds' main centre-forward develops.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Although the Dutchman is slightly better down the right flank, he has to be involved in some capacity. He sustained an injury at the beginning of the season, but when fit, is currently Leeds' best wide man on either wing. He played against Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall and impressed, but had to replace Gnonto from the bench against Hull City. The winner against QPR was further evidence of his class, though.

With the Italian injured, many of Leeds' other wingers have the quality to displace him, but none are as good as Summerville, who was excellent from the bench in the Hull game and has started the last three games now. He has been one of Leeds' best performers and biggest threats when fit, too. Anthony will be breathing down both his and James' neck in the meantime, so they will both have to continue impressing.

CF: Georginio Rutter

Rutter won Leeds' Player of the Month for September. He may not be an out-and-out lone striker, but Leeds and Farke have shown signs of developing him there with Piroe in just behind the Frenchman and he is making the position his own. Farke has remained short of options due to persistent injuries to the likes of Bamford but there is no reason to put the 30-year-old back in, even if he is now another option at his disposal from the bench.

Rutter's skillset suits a wide berth more than as a centre-forward, though. Farke evidently wishes to develop Piroe and Rutter as a pairing and the latest fixture provides yet another opportunity for both to impress in tandem as they have done in previous games. Rutter's dribbling, carrying ability, and agility in tight spaces provide the former with space to explore. He has three assists to his name already.