Jamie Shackleton’s association with Leeds United looks to be coming to an end this summer, with the 24-year-old said to be set for a switch to Sheffield United.

Football Insider reported that the Blades have agreed a deal to bring the versatile player to Bramall Lane, upon the expiration of his Elland Road deal at the end of the week.

The Whites were said to have offered the academy graduate an extension to his current deal earlier this year, but the former Millwall loanee looks set to depart his boyhood club in the coming days.

The fact that he is moving to a potential Championship promotion rival may worry some United fans, and Football League World's Leeds fan pundit, Kris Smith has had his say on the latest transfer saga involving his side.

Having spent the 22/23 campaign on loan with Millwall in the Championship, Shackleton returned to the fold upon Leeds’ relegation to the second tier last summer, and set about trying to earn a recall to Daniel Farke’s side.

Things didn’t quite work out that way for the utility man though, as he featured in just eleven league matches for the Yorkshire outfit, with injuries hampering his game time across the campaign.

The defender's lack of first-team action proved to be the final straw this summer, as he looks to have made the decision to permanently leave the club he has been with since 2006.

And despite Shackleton's lifelong commitment to the club he loves, Leeds fan Smith isn’t too crestfallen to see the local lad jump ship this summer.

Smith said: “12 months ago, when he came back from his Millwall spell, Shackleton looked like he’d worked his way back into involvement at Leeds.

“He basically came back in pre-season and told Farke: ‘you can put me anywhere and I’ll put a shift in.’

Jamie Shackleton's time at Leeds - Transfermarkt Season Games played 2018/19 24 2019/20 24 2020/21 15 2021/22 16 2023/24 18 TOTAL 97

“A lot of fans justifiably warmed to that - especially after relegation and all the people leaving, you want to see commitment.

“But after the madness of August settled and we had an actual squad to choose from that looked like they were serious about promotion, his involvement came to a rapid halt, and he just looked like he was back out on the fringes and back to square one.

“He struggled for consistency at that point, and then whenever he did play, he never really looked convincing to me in the performances that he put in.”

Shackleton is reportedly on the brink of making the move to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United as it stands, with Chris Wilder’s side keen to pounce once the defender leaves Elland Road.

The Blades are looking to rebuild after the departure of a number of key stars this summer, with the likes of Oli Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Chris Basham all moving on.

And even though the 24-year-old is joining a side who also harbour hopes of returning to the top flight in the upcoming campaign, Smith’s bullish attitude exemplifies Leeds’ thoughts on the departing man.

He continued: “With his deal up, he is surplus to requirements now and he should be looking to leave to get more consistent playing time, which I think the Blades could offer him.

“I don’t think we’re making a big mistake at all by letting Shackleton go to a supposed promotion rival, because he wasn’t up to scratch for a serious side that wants to be in the top two come May.

“Not to mention that his versatility becomes something of a moot point, because he couldn’t stay fit over the course of the season to plug any of the gaps we needed, despite the fact he wasn’t playing in the first place.