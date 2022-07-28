Jamie Shackleton explains why he chose Millwall in temporary Leeds United exit

Jamie Shackleton is one of five summer signings at Millwall heading into 2022/23, as we edge towards the closing exchanges of what has been a quality-over-quantity transfer window in South London.

The 22-year-old made just seven starts in the Premier League for Leeds United last season, and therefore to continue his development this term it was important to carefully select a destination, amid a lot of interest, where Shackleton could thrive at Championship level.

Charlie Cresswell has also arrived at The Den on loan from the Whites this summer, and Shackleton will be competing in a very capable midfield contingent.

It is likely that Leeds have had assurances that Shackleton will be a regular starter for the Lions, and the 22-year-old explained why he chose a move to South Bermondsey when he spoke to NewsAtDen.

He said: “I spoke with Jesse (Marsch) and between us we decided that the most important thing at this stage of my career is to play football, which I already had in my mind.

“That’s what I enjoy doing and that’s what I want to be doing non-stop.

“That was a key part of the decision to join.”

The Lions will be hoping to replicate the play-off push they put together last season this term, and it would be a huge achievement if they were to do so in their first campaign since the departure of Jed Wallace.

The Verdict

Millwall have signed a very capable player in Shackleton, who was a valued asset in the second tier and the top-flight during Marcelo Bielsa’s spell at Elland Road.

The 22-year-old is set to return to Leeds at the end of the season, whenhe will only have one year remaining on his deal, putting further importance on his performance levels in the second tier, to demonstrate where he belongs at this stage of his career.

There were potentially second tier alternatives that would have guaranteed a starting place more for Shackleton, for example Reading, but with Millwall set to compete in upper mid table it is probably going to be a more positive environment for the youngster to step into.