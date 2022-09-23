Jamie Searle starts: The predicted Barnsley XI to face Charlton on Saturday

It has been a promising start to life back in League One for Barnsley.

Heading into the final fixture of September, the Tykes are sitting in the play-off places having earned 14 points from their opening nine games.

This weekend sees Michael Duff’s side host Charlton Athletic, who themselves have struggled in the opening stages of the new campaign.

The Addicks come into the clash without a win in their last six league matches, a run stretching back to 6 August.

Barnsley will be looking to make it five games unbeaten and back to back wins when they host Charlton on Saturday.

Here we predict the starting lineup that Duff is likely to deploy to take on Ben Garner’s team…

Barnsley will be without Liam Kitching following his red card in the 3-0 win over Cambridge United last weekend.

Conor McCarthy will likely be the one chosen to take his place in the three-man backline.

26 Barnsley trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 Who is the current Barnsley manager? Damien Duff Michael Beale Michael Duff Neil Warnock

The Tykes will also be without their first choice goalkeeper Brad Collins, who suffered a broken nose in that win last Saturday.

Jamie Searle will step into the role in his absence, to make his first league start for the club.

Otherwise, expect no other changes to the team that earned an impressive three points away to Cambridge last week.