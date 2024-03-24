Millwall have been a comfortable Championship outfit since their promotion from League One in 2017, with the exception of the 2018/19 second tier campaign in which the Lions avoided relegation by just four points.

Since then, the London outfit have been an ever present in the top-half of the Championship table come the end of the season, but this campaign they find themselves in an unwanted relegation battle.

However, the re-appointment of Neil Harris as boss on February 21 already looks like it could be the move which will see the Lions achieve safety.

Recent victories over Southampton, Watford, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City have shown that Harris is getting the best out of the current squad in a way that previous boss Joe Edwards never managed, and the most recent defeat suffered against Leeds United is arguably more indicative of the quality of the Whites than it is a fair assessment of where the Lions are.

Assuming Harris manages to help maintain his club's Championship status, the South Bermondsey outfit will have to make changes in the summer transfer window in an effort to have a better season in 2024/25.

Millwall's biggest struggles this season have come in front of goal, as they are one of the second tier's lowest scoring teams, so the front line is an area they should invest in over the summer.

In addition to bringing new players to the club, they will also see some outgoings over the summer, but these incomings and outgoings would mark a perfect transfer window for the team from The Den.

Jamie Reid

Stevenage striker Reid is one of the top scorers in League One this season, and his impressive efforts haven't gone unnoticed as he was selected for Northern Ireland's international fixtures in March.

Last season, Reid scored 10 goals as Steve Evans' men earned promotion from League Two, but he is on course to double that tally at the level above.

During the 2019-20 National League season, Reid scored 18 goals for Torquay United, and he has since established himself as a goalscorer in the Football League.

The 29-year-old is enjoying a productive season in front of goal in League One, and his recent international call-up could indicate that the time is right for the former Exeter City striker to be given the opportunity to prove himself in the Championship.

Millwall could be a perfect team for Reid to join, as given their 2023/24 struggles in front of goal, the Northern Ireland man would be afforded plenty of game time at the Den.

In: Lasse Sorensen

Similarly to Stevenage, Lincoln City are enjoying a successful League One campaign and are very much in the play-off picture, and a large part of their success has been down to the efforts of former Stoke and MK Dons man Lasse Sorensen.

The former Denmark youth international has provided plenty of goal contributions this season, and is a versatile player who can play as a wide midfielder, wing-back or full-back.

These are qualities which make a player such as Sorensen an ideal proposition for a Championship outfit such as the Lions, and he could be a realistic acquisition, especially if the Imps are unable to earn promotion to the second tier.

Furthermore, Sorensen is a very reliable asset for the Imps as he rarely misses a game, which is a quality the Lions would enjoy benefitting from.

In: Will Lankshear

The Tottenham Hotspur youngster is one of the top scorers in the Premier League 2 (under-21's league), and has represented England at under-19 level.

Prior to signing for Spurs in 2022, the 18-year-old played for both Sheffield United and Arsenal at youth level, and Ange Postecoglou could be willing to let his youngster join the Lions on loan in order to get a taste of senior football.

Spurs could be happy to let Lankshear join the Lions on loan as Japhet Tanganga is currently playing regular football at The Den, having signed on loan from North London in the January window.

In: Femi Azeez

Despite all of Reading's financial off-field issues and subsequent points deductions, Azeez has been a shining light in Berkshire this season and has shown he is capable of both scoring and creating goals.

Regardless of whether or not the Royals' financial situation is solved as swiftly as the club need it to be, there is a risk that Azeez will depart Berkshire this summer due to his impressive performances this season.

Millwall could do with a player that has the sort of creative edge Azeez boasts out wide order to bolster their productivity in front of goal, with Harris' options in that area not too strong.

Out: Connal Trueman

As well as bringing in some new acquisitions to the Den in the summer, the Lions will also need to offload some players, while an ideal outgoing would be Connal Trueman, who joined the club in 2022 but did not make a single appearance during his first season.

The goalkeeper has continued to struggle for minutes during the 2023-24 campaign, so a sale could be the ideal outcome for both the player and his club in this instance.

Trueman's contract at the Den lasts until 2025, but the 27-year-old will surely be pushing for a move away from the Lions in the summer due to his lack of game-time.