Jamie Redknapp offers decisive judgement on QPR star attracting PL interest

Jamie Redknapp has backed QPR attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze to make the step up to the Premier League sooner rather than later following his impressive performances in the Championship this term.

QPR currently stand an outside chance of making their play-offs following their 3-1 win over Preston which moved them to within six points of the top six, with Eze having scored the Rs’ third goal as his side extended their unbeaten run to six matches.

Eze’s consistently strong displays mean he has been the stand-out performer for Mark Warburton’s side this campaign, with the 21-year-old having scored 12 goals and registered eight assists during his strongest season since his breakthrough in 2017/18.

It appears as though Eze’s strong form has not gone under the radar with Premier League clubs such as Tottenham, Leicester and Chelsea having all watched the midfielder in action for the west London club this campaign, according to The Sun.

Speaking in the Daily Mail, Redknapp has now added to Eze’s plaudits by identifying the midfielder as a Premier League player in the making, with the former Liverpool man also praising QPR for having nurtured him so well during his early years.

“Watch out for Eberechi Eze, QPR’s 21-year-old attacking midfielder,” Redknapp said.

“The Championship club have done a tremendous job of nurturing him, and I suspect we’ll see him in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

“From what I hear, he has plenty of admirers already. Rightly so, too, because Eze clearly has that star quality.”

The Verdict

Eze has enjoyed his best season as a QPR player this campaign with the attacking midfielder having made notable progress under Warburton’s guidance, and it now seems increasingly likely his displays will earn him a move away from the club this summer.

QPR have now enjoyed two full seasons with Eze playing a key role in the side, and the time could now be right for the 21-year-old to continue his development elsewhere, particularly seeing as he is clearly good enough to make his mark in the top flight.

It is now important that QPR ensure they are getting the right deal when Eze does eventually depart the club, as the potential income from this transfer could help the Hoops to strengthen several areas of the squad ahead of next season.