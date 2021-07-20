Jamie Paterson to Middlesbrough: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Middlesbrough are really stepping up their transfer efforts as they prepare for the new season.

Neil Warnock is hoping to mount a genuine promotion push this term and that means that they’re really kicking on in their efforts to strengthen the team ahead of the new season getting underway next term.

While several new faces have already joined the club, one player who has emerged as a target is Jamie Paterson.

The 29-year-old is training with Middlesbrough after leaving Bristol City at the end of last season and could earn a contract with the club if he impresses.

So would Paterson be a good signing? We take a look.

Is it a good potential move?

I think that this would be a really smart signing for Middlesbrough.

Jamie Paterson is a proven player at Championship level after a thoroughly successful time with Bristol City over recent years.

Given that he’d be a free transfer and can play in numerous key positions, it seems like a relatively risk-free signing if the Teessiders can pull it off.

Would he start?

I’d certainly back him to secure a place in Neil Warnock’s side.

Offensive options are few and far between at the Riverside Stadium and with Jamie Paterson capable of playing as a central midfielder, a number 10, a left winger, a right winger and even a supporting striker, I’d expect him to be a key player for Middlesbrough.

That versatility could be really key to earning him a regular spot in the team.

What does he offer?

As mentioned, versatility is a real asset of Jamie Paterson’s.

The forward can play in four or five different positions and that is something that makes him a valuable asset for any manager, particularly given that a change of position could cause allsorts of problems for Middlesbrough’s opponents.

Add into that his experience at this level, he’d be a really positive addition for Neil Warnock’s side.