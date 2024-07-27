Highlights Swansea City still has work to do on their team, especially in crucial positions like goalkeeper and striker.

The Championship season is fast-approaching, and whilst Luke Williams will be happy with the signings he's made, he'll appreciate that Swansea City still have a lot of work to do.

Swansea travel to Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season, and Williams' side still look short in a number of areas of the pitch, including vital positions like goalkeeper and striker.

The likes of Eom Ji-Sung and Goncalo Franco look like solid additions, but the Jack Army will want to see more players through the door in the near future.

However, it's not always easy to get deals done early, and inevitably, there will be sagas that drag on until the end of the transfer window. This isn't ideal, but that's just how football is, and Swansea made three signings on deadline day last summer.

With that in mind, here are two Swansea City deals which could push the August 30th deadline.

Sourcing a Carl Rushworth replacement

Swansea currently have the likes of Andy Fisher and Nathan Broome as their senior goalkeeping options, but many Swans fans would like to see a new man come in between the sticks this summer.

The Swans were blessed to have Carl Rushworth on loan last season, but a return to SA1 looks unlikely for the Brighton goalkeeper, and Swansea will have to look elsewhere.

Rushworth was signed just days before Swansea opened their Championship campaign last season, whilst it was a similar story when Freddie Woodman joined on loan in the summer of 2019, so there's still a chance they could have a new man between the sticks come the 10th August.

However, other than being tentatively linked with Huddersfield Town man Lee Nicholls in June, Swansea haven't been linked with any further moves for a goalkeeper, and it suggests that this could take some time.

Andy Fisher's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Conceded Clean sheets Blackburn Rovers 2016-20 4 4 1 FC United of Manchester 2019 13 26 1 Northampton Town 2019 3 3 1 MK Dons (Loan) 2020 0 0 0 MK Dons 2020-22 64 82 17 Swansea City 2022- 49 78 13

Fisher does have experience of starting in the Championship for Swansea, but he's flattered to deceive in the past, and whilst being an adequate back-up, question marks remain over whether he's good enough to be Swansea's starting goalkeeper.

As it stands, the former MK Dons man will be Swansea's first choice, and any deal to sign a new goalkeeper doesn't seem like it'll happen in the immediate future.

The Jamie Paterson saga

With the season just a couple of weeks away, Jamie Paterson's situation at the club still isn't resolved, much to the frustration of Swansea fans.

Paterson is now a free agent, but there's still no confirmation that his Swansea career is over, with the two parties seemingly trying to thrash out fresh terms.

This isn't ideal, and Swansea desperately need clarity over what Paterson's plans are, as this uncertainty is not doing anyone any good.

The 32-year-old is still a very capable performer at Championship level, and he scored eight goals and registered six assists last season, showing he's one of Swansea's best players, and someone they'd like to keep at the club.

It wouldn't be a surprise if other Championship clubs were keeping tabs on Paterson's situation either, with over 100 goal involvements in the division (55 goals and 52 assists).

Whether Paterson is holding out for a move away from Swansea, or he simply isn't happy with the terms offered by the club, this long-running saga still hasn't been resolved.

Swansea are in a difficult position as the uncertainty is frustrating, but they can't afford to walk away from the deal and lose one of their better players. This saga won't be sorted until Paterson puts pen-to-paper on a new deal in SA1, or he's unveiled by another club.