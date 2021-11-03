Jamie Paterson shares Twitter message after Coventry City vs Swansea City clash

Swansea City secured their fourth Championship win in five games last night, with Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe getting on the scoresheet within the first 12 minutes.

The hosts halved the deficit through Kyle McFadzean in the 27th minute, but The Swans held out for an important three points at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Russell Martin’s side inflicted Coventry’s first defeat on home soil this season, and in the process, his side edged to within a point of the play-off positions.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Coventry City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Did John Eustace ever play in the Premier League? Yes No

Paterson, who has been one of the best signings in the entire division so far, was born in Coventry and grew up supporting The Sky Blues.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Paterson said: “Having a season ticket as a cov fan for years and scoring there, will always be a massive day to remember for me and my family! Cov are a really good side and made it tough for us at times.”

Having a season ticket as a cov fan for years and scoring there, will always be a massive day to remember for me and my family! Cov are a really good side and made it tough for us at times 💪🏼🔋⚽️ @SwansOfficial #YJB pic.twitter.com/69S11hpERt — Jamie Paterson (@jamiepaterson12) November 3, 2021

The verdict

Paterson has been fantastic during the early part of this season, proving to be an influential part as to how Swansea operate in attacking scenarios, but he also has the tenacity and energy levels needed to thrive in a Russell Martin side.

He is contributing with goals, assists, consistent chances, and is working excellently well with Swansea’s other forwards.

He would have enjoyed his opener against the club he supported, and whilst he will be happy that they are doing well, taking the three points back to South Wales would have meant a lot to him.

It was a good Championship contest that played out in the Midlands, and it will be no surprise to see both teams pushing for the play-offs as this season progresses.