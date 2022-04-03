Jamie Paterson shares image on social media after Swansea City’s win over Cardiff City

Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson shared a picture of himself alongside some jubilant teammates following their memorable derby day win over Cardiff City yesterday.

Russell Martin’s side went to the Welsh capital looking to become the first team to ever do the double in this fixture after a 3-0 victory when the two met at the Swansea.com stadium earlier in the campaign.

And, Swansea went one better yesterday, as they smashed the Bluebirds 4-0 in what was a complete performance from the visitors.

Whilst Paterson didn’t get on the scoresheet, he was hugely influential with his quality in possession and the intelligent way he found space.

After the win, the former Bristol City man took to Twitter as he shared a picture alongside a few teammates, including goalscorer Michael Obafemi, as they celebrated in front of the packed away end.

The result saw Swansea move five points clear of their rivals with eight games to play, with Martin’s men having little to play for over the coming weeks as they can’t go down or realistically make the top six.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Swansea City’s stadium that all Swans supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 15,987 18,242 21,088 24,458

The verdict

This was a great day for Swansea so the players are right to enjoy it because they did make history in the fixture and it’s one the fans will remember for a long time.

Paterson was once again key for the team, but it really was a superb effort as a collective as they were just far too good for Cardiff on the day.

So, the support will love seeing the players share images like this as they reflect on the brilliant win.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.