Jamie Paterson shares five-word message ahead of Swansea City’s clash with Cardiff City

Swansea City midfielder Jamie Paterson has taken to Instagram to share a message ahead of the club’s clash with arch-rivals Cardiff City on Sunday.

The 28-year-old will be determined to help his team seal a much-needed victory over the Bluebirds this weekend following what has been a relatively underwhelming start to the 2021/22 campaign by the Jacks.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat in the play-off final to Brentford earlier this year, Swansea would have been hoping to respond to this setback by setting the second-tier alight with their displays in the opening stages of the season.

However, the Jacks have yet to fully adapt to life under the guidance of their new head coach Russell Martin.

Currently 19th in the Championship standings, Swansea know that they will need to pick up their performance levels in the coming months if they are to challenge for promotion next year.

Whilst Paterson has already managed to show glimpses of his talent during the current term since joining Swansea in the summer transfer window, he could become a hero at the club if he scores against Cardiff.

Ahead of this showdown, the attacking midfielder has taken to Instagram to reveal that he is focused on delivering the goods for his side on Sunday.

1 of 23 Have Swnasea had a higher or lower average attendance than Bournemouth this season? Higher Lower

Paterson posted a picture of himself preparing for the game with the caption: “All eyes on the weekend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Paterson (@jpato10)

The Verdict

When you consider that Cardiff have lost their last five league matches, Mick McCarthy’s side could potentially crumble under pressure if Swansea decide to take the game to them this weekend.

Martin may need to turn to Paterson for inspiration in this particular fixture as he looks to guide his side to victory at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The former Bristol City man has already been directly involved in four goals in 11 league appearances for his side and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against Cardiff.

Providing that Paterson is able to help his side seal all three points in-front of their own supporters this weekend, the Jacks may be able to push on in the Championship with the attacking midfielder in their side by using the momentum gained from this result to their advantage in the coming weeks.