Jamie Paterson sends social media message after Swansea v Huddersfield clash

Swansea City secured their first home win of the season on Saturday afternoon, defeating Huddersfield Town 1-0.

The hosts, who are now unbeaten in their last four Championship games, opened the scoring through Joel Piroe in the 17th minute – his fifth of the season.

The Swans have also kept three clean sheets in their last four games, following three consecutive draws.

Posting on Instagram after Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield, Jamie Paterson, who put in another excellent performance, shared his joy with the club’s second win of the campaign: “Well deserved win! And good performance. Onto Wednesday

Fans were class once again 💪🏼🔋🦢 #YJB.”

Swansea head to Fulham on Wednesday evening, who have struggled to maintain their early dominance, but it will certainly be a tough test for Russell Martin’s side.

The verdict

When speaking about Swansea this season, the vast majority of talk has been about Martin’s possession-based style of football and if he could adapt to the rigours of the Championship.

However, he is starting to see some success, with Saturday being another strong performance, adding to the heroics of the weekend prior, where they came back from three goals down, to secure a draw at Luton Town.

The Swans will not be fearing anyone, but Fulham are a side who pose serious threat all across the pitch.

It remains to be seen if Swansea will continue trying to dominate the ball against a side like Fulham, but the signs are certainly positive at the moment at the Swansea.com Stadium.