Jamie Paterson sends message to Swansea City fans after comeback following contract dispute

Jamie Paterson has admitted he was touched by the reception he received from the Swansea City fans in the 1-0 win over Blackburn yesterday.

The attacking midfielder had been a key player for the Welsh side since joining but he has missed the past few weeks after telling the club he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to play following a dispute with the hierarchy over his contract.

Despite plenty of speculation suggesting he would leave in the January transfer window, Paterson is still a Swansea player and Russell Martin brought him back into the XI against Rovers.

It was a decision that paid off, as the 30-year-old registered an excellent assists for Michael Obafemi’s goal and dug deep with his teammates to ensure they held on with ten men for most of the second half, whilst he was well-received by the support.

And, speaking to the club’s official site, Paterson made it clear that meant a lot to him.

“It gave me a big boost and really gave me that lift to come back in and pick up where I left off from before. They got behind me, they sang my name, it was an amazing feeling and I was just glad to give them the three points.

“The fans helped settle my nerves and I was glad to be able to repay them with an assist, and we got three points against a really good side.”

The verdict

It was a tough situation for Paterson and the club, with nobody benefiting from the way it had played out.

Thankfully, with the window now shut, Martin made the call to bring him back into the XI and the fans were clearly pleased with that, because they recognised how good Paterson is.

The player responded with a good performance and the matter will now be closed, as Paterson looks to help Swansea push up the table in the coming weeks.

