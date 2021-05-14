Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

Jamie Paterson sends message to Bristol City fans as his future becomes clear

Published

8 mins ago

on

Bristol City’s end of season clear-out means that fans have to say goodbye to Jamie Paterson, who is departing after nearly five years at the club.

Paterson arrived from Nottingham Forest in 2016 having fallen out of favour at the City Ground, but it took him a full season to be a regular at Ashton Gate under Lee Johnson.

There’s been times when the attacking midfielder has found himself on the fringes, such as when he joined Derby County on loan in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, but he found a way back and he started the season that has just finished in red-hot form.

The 29-year-old scored two goals in his first three games to the season but injury eventually restricted him to just 20 Championship matches, and Paterson departs having not played a game for City since February.

Having built up a rapport with fans since joining so long ago, it was always going to be an emotional departure and Paterson has delivered a message to the supporters who he couldn’t say goodbye to in person because of behind closed doors matches via Twitter.

Quiz: Did these 19 things happen at Bristol City in 2020/21?

1 of 19

Won 15 league games

The Verdict

If he can stay fit, then Paterson will be a good pick-up for a Championship side for next season.

He’s suffered with a nagging groin injury on two separate occasions this season and that’s why he’s been restricted to playing just 20 times in the league, and it’s clear to see that they’ve missed his creativity since the end of February.

As Football Insider reported at the end of April, the likes of Birmingham City and Paterson’s former club Nottingham Forest are looking at bringing him in, so he’s likely to not be short of suitors this summer as he becomes a free agent.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Jamie Paterson sends message to Bristol City fans as his future becomes clear

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: