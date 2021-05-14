Jamie Paterson sends message to Bristol City fans as his future becomes clear

Bristol City’s end of season clear-out means that fans have to say goodbye to Jamie Paterson, who is departing after nearly five years at the club.

Paterson arrived from Nottingham Forest in 2016 having fallen out of favour at the City Ground, but it took him a full season to be a regular at Ashton Gate under Lee Johnson.

There’s been times when the attacking midfielder has found himself on the fringes, such as when he joined Derby County on loan in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, but he found a way back and he started the season that has just finished in red-hot form.

The 29-year-old scored two goals in his first three games to the season but injury eventually restricted him to just 20 Championship matches, and Paterson departs having not played a game for City since February.

Having built up a rapport with fans since joining so long ago, it was always going to be an emotional departure and Paterson has delivered a message to the supporters who he couldn’t say goodbye to in person because of behind closed doors matches via Twitter.

Where do I start , first would like to thank all the friends I’ve met over the 5 years of helping me and making my time at @bristolcityfc such an enjoyable one.

I will forever miss the family feel that was first at the club when I arrived and that’s what this club is about 1/3 — Jamie Paterson (@jamiepaterson12) May 14, 2021

and hopefully gets back too.

Bristol is a home away from home and I will always keep one eye on @bristolcityfc! ❤️

The fans have always been great with me through the good and the bad and I always gave 110% effort everytime I played.

There has been some great memories from 2/3 — Jamie Paterson (@jamiepaterson12) May 14, 2021

staying up in my first season to the cup run! 🙏🏻

This is the time for me to move on with a fresh start and fresh challenge which I’m excited about!

Thanks for the support

Pato ❤️❤️😥 — Jamie Paterson (@jamiepaterson12) May 14, 2021

The Verdict

If he can stay fit, then Paterson will be a good pick-up for a Championship side for next season.

He’s suffered with a nagging groin injury on two separate occasions this season and that’s why he’s been restricted to playing just 20 times in the league, and it’s clear to see that they’ve missed his creativity since the end of February.

As Football Insider reported at the end of April, the likes of Birmingham City and Paterson’s former club Nottingham Forest are looking at bringing him in, so he’s likely to not be short of suitors this summer as he becomes a free agent.