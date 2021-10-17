Jamie Paterson sends message after starring role in Swansea City victory over Cardiff City

Swansea City beat bitter rivals Cardiff City this afternoon with Jamie Paterson putting in an outstanding individual display.

What a day 🤩 hope your enjoyed that Swansea fans 🦢⚽️🏊‍♂️🏊‍♂️🏊‍♂️ #YJB @SwansOfficial pic.twitter.com/dzKUY5MB8l — Jamie Paterson (@jamiepaterson12) October 17, 2021

The attacking midfielder has quickly established himself as a key player for the Swans, and he was pivotal to the win today, as he scored the opener with a well-struck effort that hit both posts before going in.

The 29-year-old’s delightful through ball allowed Joel Piroe to double the advantage, before another excellent assist set up Jake Bidwell for the third.

It was a fantastic display from the former Bristol City man, who also endeared himself to the home support by mocking the Bluebirds with his celebration after scoring.

And, taking to Twitter, Paterson sent a message after what was a great day for all connected to the club.

“What a day. Hope your enjoyed that Swansea fans.”

The victory was an important one for the Welsh side as it ensured they moved up to 17th in the table and go six points clear of the relegation zone.

Martin’s men are back in action on Wednesday when they host high-flying West Brom.

The verdict

This was a brilliant afternoon for Swansea City and Paterson was integral in what was a superb team performance with excellent contributions in the final third.

His celebration showed he clearly enjoyed the first goal, but as a creative player he will also be pleased with the assists.

This message will have been appreciated by the fans, because this was a win, and a performance, that will be remembered for a long time. Now, it’s down to the players to maintain these high standards moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.