Jamie Paterson sends classy five-word message after Swansea City club news

Swansea City are locked comfortably in mid-table heading into the final game of the season tomorrow against Queens Park Rangers.

Russell Martin’s side can move up or down the Championship depending on the result, but they have been drifting towards the season’s end now for some time.

Heading into the final day, it’s been announced that Korey Smith and Ben Hamer, who played a part in last season’s run to the play-off final, will be leaving Swansea in the summer when their contracts expire.

Martin has been heavy with his praise of the pair and their professionalism ahead of their swansong.

An additional message has come from Jamie Paterson, their Swansea teammate, who took to Twitter to deliver praise for both Smith and Hamer.

My bro’s two top guys 🥲🥲 https://t.co/b9UkiHD0tf — Jamie Paterson (@jamiepaterson12) May 6, 2022

Smith is set to depart having made 66 appearances for Swansea since arriving as a free agent. The 31-year-old has featured 34 times this season, registering four assists, but will move onto a new challenge.

Hamer was signed from Huddersfield Town 18 months ago, with the 34-year-old going on to feature 23 times for the Swans.

The goalkeeper’s last appearance, though, was against Hull City on January 29th. Andrew Fisher has completed the season as Martin’s first-choice after a loan with MK Dons.

The Verdict

Paterson feels like a real leader in the Swansea dressing room and a message like this, however simple and easy they seem, sort of underline that.

Going out of his way to pay tribute to two outgoing players is a touch of class and it will sit well with fans.

We know how popular Paterson is around Swansea anyway given his contributions this season in terms of goals and assists. You’d imagine that appreciation stretches across the dressing room, as well as the terraces.

