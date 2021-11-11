Jamie Paterson responds as decision made following fallout from Swansea City’s victory over Cardiff City

Jamie Paterson has jokingly asked whether he’s allowed to visit Cardiff after it was confirmed that Swansea would not face disciplinary action following their 3-0 win last month.

Nice one, am I allowed to go shopping in Cardiff yet? https://t.co/RglGo12mNy — Jamie Paterson (@jamiepaterson12) November 11, 2021

Russell Martin’s men won the game 3-0, with Paterson starring as he scored one and made two. However, the Bluebirds were not happy with several incidents from the clash, including the ‘swim away’ celebration from the attacking midfielder following his goal. As well as that, Martin did the gesture, whilst the Bluebirds say that their directors were abused at the game.

The FA looked at the claims from Cardiff, but the BBC have revealed today that no action will be taken against the Swans.

And, that prompted a response from Paterson, who took to Twitter to send a cheeky message following the verdict

“Nice one, am I allowed to go shopping in Cardiff yet?”

The 29-year-old has been a standout performer for the Welsh side since he made the move in the summer, with the Swans currently 12th in the table ahead of the international break.

The verdict

Paterson clearly enjoyed winding the Cardiff fans up during the game and whilst it’s obviously going to annoy the Bluebirds support, this is what football, and derby games in particular, are all about.

There was nothing really malicious about the celebrations, and it was a fantastic day for all connected to Swansea.

For Cardiff, they will be desperate for revenge when the sides meet later in the season in what will be another huge game for both clubs.

