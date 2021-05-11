Jamie Paterson, Jack Hunt and Taylor Moore among those to react to Daniel Bentley’s Bristol City recognition

Bristol City trio Jamie Paterson, Jack Hunt and Taylor Moore have taken to Instagram to issue a reply to Daniel Bentley, after he posted a message following him being named as the club’s Player of the Year by supporters.

It has been a difficult campaign for the Robins in the Championship this season, and they have had to endure a frustrating period of form in the second half of the campaign. Nigel Pearson has not been able to improve results or performances enough since taking over from Dean Holden, but the club have placed faith in him by offering him the role on a more permanent basis.

In a campaign where a lot of players have struggled at Ashton Gate, Bentley has been able to offer some form of consistency for them between the sticks. The keeper has managed to record nine clean sheets in his 43 league appearances and also averaged 2.8 saves per game. That form has seen him emerge as a potential reported target for Southampton ahead of the summer window.

Bentley has been credited for his performances this term by securing the Robins’ Player of the Season award. The keeper took to his personal Instagram account to issue a message to supporters following his recognition. All three of Paterson, Moore and Hunt issued replies to his post and hailed him for his performances throughout the season.

Paterson wrote: “Some player deserved my friend.”

Moore’s message to Bentley read: “Well and truly deserved brother. Up the shrimpers.”

While Hunt simply added: “Deserved.”

The verdict

Bentley is thoroughly deserving of the recognition he has been given by the Robins following the end of the campaign. The keeper was often their star performer in very challenging moments and without his level of consistency at times between the sticks things might have been even worse for Bristol City this season.

The links with Southampton will be a concern for Pearson because the keeper is someone that the Robins have to try and keep hold of if they are to improve their performances next term in the Championship. Bentley is someone that has had his critics in the past, but this term he has been much better with his consistency and when others have struggled he has stepped up.

You can see how much the rest of the squad appreciate his performances by the messages he has received here from the likes of Paterson, Moore and Hunt. They clearly feel that he has been heavily influential for them this term and helped to avoid things becoming even worse on the field at times.