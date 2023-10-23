Highlights Swansea City attacker Jamie Paterson shares footage of controversial handball incident involving Wout Faes in Swans' 3-1 defeat to Leicester City.

The officials waved away appeals for a penalty, but footage suggests Swansea were unlucky not to be awarded a spot kick.

Despite the loss, Swansea can take positives from giving the league leaders a tough game and will look to bounce back against Watford.

Swansea City attacker Jamie Paterson has highlighted a controversial moment in the Swans' 3-1 defeat to Championship leaders Leicester City on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has shared footage on social media that appears to show Leicester defender Wout Faes blocking his goal-bound volley with his arm.

Swansea City 1-3 Leicester City

Michael Duff's side welcomed the league leaders to the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday hoping to continue the strong form that had seen them win four on the bounce ahead of the international break.

They made an ideal start as captain Matt Grimes smashed in an edge-of-the-box volley to give them the lead after 20 minutes but Leicester battled back and levelled through Jannik Vestergaard just before the break.

There was more to come from Enzo Maresca's side as substitute Abdul Fatawu fired them into the lead just after the hour mark and then Kelechi Iheanacho wrapped things up with a third three minutes from time.

That result leaves the Foxes top of the table with 33 points from a possible 36 while Swansea are 17th with 15 points from their 12 games - though still only four points back from the play-off places.

Wout Faes handball incident

But things could have been very different in South Wales on Saturday if referee Anthony Backhouse had seen a handball incident differently.

With the Swans 2-1 down and chasing an equaliser with 12 minutes left of the 90, Paterson connected with a goalward volley that was blocked by Faes, who appeared to use his arm.

The officials waved away Swansea's appeals but footage has emerged that shows the hosts were unfortunate not to be awarded a spot kick, which could've seen them level the game.

Paterson highlighted the controversial incident by sharing the clip on social media along with a crying/smiling emoji.

Swansea positives from Leicester defeat

Swansea can count themselves unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty - based on the footage doing the rounds on social media. The ball appeared to strike Faes' arm and had a penalty been awarded, Duff's side would have had a fantastic chance to level things up with a little more than 10 minutes left to play.

As it was, they didn't get the spot kick and fell to a 3-1 defeat but there were plenty of positives for the Swans to take after they gave the best side in the division a tough game.

Things are certainly moving in the right direction for Duff after a tough start in South Wales and they'll hope to bounce back with a win against Watford on Tuesday night.