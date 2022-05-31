Jamie Paterson gives his verdict on Swansea City’s chances next season

Overall Swansea City had a fairly average season this year finishing the year sat 15th in the league.

However, in Russell Martin’s first season as manager the side have made plenty of progress scoring more goals than the season before, keeping 16 clean sheets and going on an unbeaten run of nine games.

Jamie Paterson is one player who excelled under the management of Martin scoring nine goals and contributing nine assists in 38 Championship appearances during this campaign.

Reflecting on his season, the 30-year-old told the club’s Official Media: “In terms of the stats, obviously it has been a really good season for me. But it’s down to the other lads in the team and how we play that I have had a season like that.

“If you look at the squad there are a number of lads who I think have played really well too.

“I had a couple of injuries when I first came to Swansea. The gaffer and physio department has been brilliant with me throughout the season to get back to full fitness.

“I feel like now I’m fully fit – or I was in the middle of the season – and I was playing some of the best football that I’ve played so I’m excited to come back stronger and fitter than before and try to improve on my stats from this season.”

The Swans will now be looking ahead to next season hoping they can produce some good performances and pick up points to push further up the league and Paterson feels this is to come as he said: “When you go into a season with a good pre-season, that sets your foundation for the whole campaign. If you haven’t had a pre-season it can be difficult, but we’ll have one this season with all the boys as well, and the coaches and manager.

“We finished 15th in the league, but everyone feels positive because we can see the process.”

The Verdict:

Although on paper Swansea had a fairly average season, they have definitely made improvements under the management of Russell Martin this season and although that may have taken some time to implement, they will be hoping they are now ready to push on next season.

The Swans now have a full pre-season for everyone to work together as well as bring in some additions in the hope that they can approach the new season as a coherent unit.

From the sounds of it though, it seems as though the whole squad feels as though they are prepared to push further up the league next season and the confidence is high.