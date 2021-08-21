Jamie Paterson aims slight dig at Bristol City supporters following Swansea City win

Swansea City attacker Jamie Paterson has taken to his personal Instagram account to issue a message to Bristol City supporters after he made a winning return to Ashton Gate on Friday night.

Paterson was making his first appearance at Ashton Gate since leaving the Robins on a free transfer at the end of last season.

The attacker managed to deliver a strong performance for the Swans and played a crucial part in helping Russell Martin’s side secure their first three points of the campaign.

In total, Paterson managed to complete five successful dribbles and he also won one tackle and seven ground duels during the 90 minutes for the Swans.

That saw Paterson maintain the bright start he has made to his Swansea career with him having found the net once so far on the opening day of the campaign at Blackburn Rovers.

Following the Swans’ 1-0 win at Bristol City, Paterson took to his personal Instagram account to suggest that he had enjoyed being back at Ashton Gate even if there were a few boos from supporters within the stadium. While he also thanked Swansea supporters for their vocal support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Paterson (@jpato10)

The verdict

Paterson’s return to Ashton Gate was always going to be one of the main talking points surrounding this meeting between Bristol City and Swansea City.

The attacker had been a reliable servant for the Robins but they decided that it was time to move on in the summer and that meant he had a real point to prove on Friday.

The attacker managed to deliver another encouraging display for Swansea in what has been a strong start to his career with the club. Paterson appears to have settled straight into life with the Welsh club and Martin already sees him as an invaluable part of his starting line-up.

Bristol City supporters mainly gave him a decent reception on his return to the club but there were a couple of audible boos at times from certain parts of the stands. That is always to be expected when a former player returns to their previous home stadium and it was not something that affected his performance.