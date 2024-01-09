Highlights O'Hara takes a dig at Bamford, implying he couldn't perform in the Premier League.

Despite injuries, Bamford had a successful stint in the top flight and contributed significantly to Leeds.

O'Hara's comment is tongue-in-cheek, but it overlooks Bamford's accomplishments at the highest level.

Jamie O’Hara has taken a swipe at Patrick Bamford following his impressive goal against Peterborough United on Sunday.

The forward got back on the score sheet during Leeds United’s 3-0 win over the Posh last weekend.

The victory helped see the Whites into the fourth round of the competition, where they will meet Plymouth Argyle on 27 January.

Bamford’s strike at the start of the second half put Daniel Farke’s side 2-0 ahead before Ethan Ampadu put the game to bed in the closing stages.

The forward earned a lot of praise for the strike, which saw him chest the ball down and turn to volley in from outside the area.

It was an impressive finish, and likely the goal of the round, showing what the Leeds player is capable of.

O’Hara takes aim at Bamford

However, O’Hara has taken aim at Bamford following his praise for the player’s goal at the weekend.

The former midfielder has claimed that he was unable to make it in the Premier League after struggling in his final two seasons in the division.

“What a goal. What a goal,” said O’Hara, via The Sports Bar.

“Couldn’t do it in the Premier League, though, could he?”

Bamford scored 23 goals from 75 appearances in the Premier League across three seasons in the division with Leeds.

The 30-year-old impressed in his debut campaign in the top flight, where he contributed 17 goals and seven assists from 38 appearances in Marcelo Bielsa’s team as they finished ninth in the table.

Injuries hampered Bamford in his second season in the division, and he was unable to rediscover his form in the previous campaign as the Whites suffered relegation.

Meanwhile, O’Hara spent five years in the Premier League as a squad player with the likes of Tottenham, Portsmouth and Wolves, before drifting into the Championship and League One, with his career effectively over at the age of 28.

He made 87 appearances in the division, contributing nine goals and six assists.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Farke’s side will be aiming to fight for a top two spot in 2024, as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a clash against Cardiff City on 13 January.

Bamford’s goal was remarkable

Bamford’s strike on Sunday was a reminder of the talent that he possesses, scoring a memorable goal that Leeds fans will look back on fondly in the years to come.

The heights that the 30-year-old reached in the Premier League was impressive, and he was a crucial part of the Leeds team that initially earned a lot of praise in the division under Bielsa.

Injuries set him back, but it is arguable that he still had a better career at the highest level than O’Hara.

The comment is somewhat tongue in cheek, but it is harsh given Bamford did actually play quite well in the Premier League at one point in his career.