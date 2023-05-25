Jamie O’Hara has predicted Southampton to bounce back from relegation to the Championship.

The Saints have suffered the drop down from the Premier League after an 11-year stint in the top flight.

Their place at the bottom of the table has been confirmed going into this weekend’s final round of fixtures.

Planning for life in the second tier is now well under way, with the club hoping to come straight back up at the first attempt.

Can Southampton compete for promotion next season?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Grosvenor Sport, O’Hara has calmed any fears over how low Southampton can go.

Despite an obviously poor year, the former midfielder believes the situation is not as bad as it looks due to how well the club has been run.

The 36-year-old does expect Southampton to lose a couple of players in the transfer window.

However, he has predicted that they will be more than capable of fighting for promotion at the first attempt.

“I think they’ll do alright, you know,” O’Hara told Football League World.

“They might lose a couple players but they’re not a club in disarray.

“It’s a well run club.

“They’re still going to attract top players because of the training facilities, the stadium, the money that they’re going to be able to offer players.

“So I think they’ll be fine.

“They need to just get themselves together in pre-season, forget last season and how bad it was and get some players in they know are going to want to fight for the club, get the team promoted back to the Premier League.

“I think they’ll be back, I think they’ll come straight back up, if I’m honest.

“They’re going to have a lot of quality still there that maybe doesn’t go in the summer and I think they’ll be back in the Premier League.”

What can we expect from Southampton next season?

With Russell Martin expected to be confirmed as the club’s newest manager, Southampton are moving quickly to prepare for the season ahead.

The transfer window will be key in building a side capable of competing for promotion.

Keeping the squad together while adding a couple of important elements should give them the platform to fight for a top two spot.

There are a lot of good players in that squad who have suffered poor seasons due to a lack of proper coaching and inexperience, which could lead to them benefitting from a campaign in the second tier.