Jamie O’Hara issues warning to Charlton Athletic’s Lyle Taylor

Jamie O’Hara has warned Charlton Athletic Lyle Taylor that he is doing damage to his reputation by refusing to play for the Addicks if the Championship resumes.

The EFL has announced that the division is set to return on the 20th of June and Charlton will face a relegation battle when it does.

Lee Bowyer’s men are 22nd as things stand, two points adrift of safety with nine games left to play of the Championship campaign.

It appears they will have to play those without their talismanic striker as it was revealed earlier this week that Taylor, who is out of contract at the end of the month, will not play for Charlton if the season resumes.

It is understood he is concerned about picking up an injury that could endanger his chances of a “life-changing move”.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara has issued a warning to the 30-year-old that he is damaging his reputation and may put prospective managers off signing him.

He said: “He’s done more damage to his reputation than good really because for me, you’re in a very privileged position.

“You’re playing for a big football club in Charlton and look we all want football back and we all want to be back playing football.

“I would play for Charlton for nothing, I would go and play for that football team for nothing. It’s a fantastic football club.

“Look, the owners there are a shambles – we all know that. It’s all up in the air but they need him.

“He’s a massive part of that football club. They need him, they’re in dire straits.”

O’Hara added: “If he leaves that’s fair enough. He’s looking after himself, he’s going to go and leave and play for another team but he’s letting his manager down and manager’s sign players.

“If I’m a manager looking at him now thinking ‘what he can’t play for a month or a couple of months for nothing for us because his contracts up?’ C’mon! I mean there are a million people out there who would give their right arm to walk on a football pitch and play for Charlton.”

Taylor has been a key man for Charlton since he joined from Wimbledon in 2018.

The striker fired them to promotion from League One last term and has contributed some key goals this season, despite missing long periods due to injury.

The 15-question Charlton Athletic higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Were Richard Rufus' apps higher or lower than Chris Powell's? Higher Lower

The Verdict

This is a strong claim from O’Hara but you can certainly see where he is coming from.

Taylor is fantastic striker and his concerns are understandable but he is turning his back on his teammates by not helping them secure survival.

That may not sit well with some managers, meaning some clubs may end their interest in the 30-year-old.

That said, it’s unlikely he’ll be short of options this summer.