Pundit Jamie O'Hara believes it is sensible for Neil Critchley to return to Blackpool and says that he hopes his former club will be successful in League One next season.

Critchley was re-appointed Seasiders head coach on a four-year contract on Tuesday, less than a year after leaving Bloomfield Road.

The 44-year-old did an excellent job during his first stint at the club, guiding them to promotion from League One through the play-offs in 2021 before securing a 16th-placed finish in their first season back in the Championship.

Critchley departed in June to become Steven Gerrard's assistant at Aston Villa, but he left Villa Park in October following Gerrard's sacking before taking over as Queens Park Rangers boss in December.

It was an incredibly disappointing spell for Critchley at Loftus Road and he was dismissed in February after winning just one of his 12 games in charge in all competitions.

The Seasiders have struggled since Critchley's exit and endured a turbulent season which saw both Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy depart as they were relegated from the Championship, with Senior Professional Development Phase coach Stephen Dobbie acting as interim boss for the final six games of the campaign.

What did Jamie O'Hara say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Grosvenor Sport, O'Hara, who scored two goals in 28 appearances for the Seasiders during the 2014-15 season, says that returning to a club he is familiar with is the right move for Critchley and expressed his desire to see his former side achieve success.

"He did a really good job, then he took the opportunity to go to QPR and it didn't really work out and it was a bit of a nightmare for him," O'Hara said.

"Sometimes you've got to stay where you're comfortable, stay where fans like you, stay where it seems the right fit and Blackpool has been that place for him.

"He goes back there, they've got to sort themselves out.

"I had a really nice spell there, I loved it, I got Player of the Season, it was a really good club and when it was going through turmoil with the owners, the fans still piled in.

"They've got brilliant support there, it's a really good club and they've had a good history.

"It's another club that I've played for that I've got great memories of and hopefully they can find a way to get some consistency.

"There's so many good teams now, it's just so difficult."

Is Neil Critchley the right appointment for Blackpool?

This is an incredibly risky appointment by the Seasiders.

There is no doubt that Critchley did an outstanding job during his first spell in charge, but he left Bloomfield Road in controversial circumstances and it remains to be seen whether he can win over the supporters who were disappointed by the manner of his exit.

If Critchley achieves results next season, then it is likely that his departure will be forgotten, but should he fail to deliver, pressure will quickly build on him.

However, it has not worked out for Critchley or Blackpool since they parted ways, so it is understandable why a reunion was an attractive proposition for both parties.