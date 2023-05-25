Jamie O’Hara believes that failure to gain promotion this season will likely keep Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough for another season.

O’Hara has praised the work that Carrick has done with Boro since taking over midway through the campaign.

The 41-year-old was placed in charge as the successor to Chris Wilder, following the team’s dismal start to the term.

Carrick brought the team from the relegation battle to fourth in the table, narrowly missing out on a place in the play-off final.

Is Michael Carrick the right man to take Middlesbrough forward?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Grosvenor Sport, O’Hara has predicted that Carrick will remain with the club for one more year.

The former midfielder has claimed that the Englishman is the real deal and will become a top manager of the game.

He has predicted that Carrick will manage in the Premier League, but that another year at the Riverside will be good for his development as a coach.

“I think he will [stay at Middlesbrough],” O’Hara told Football League World.

“I think if he went up, Premier League clubs would have actually been looking at him going ‘wow he’s actually done an incredible job there when he’s took them over and actually got them up.’

“The fact that they got beat now, maybe people will go ‘you know what, give him another season and see if he can get them up automatic.’

“He’s done a great job.

“If you put his results together since he come in, they’d probably be right there or there amongst it to go up automatically.

“So I think he’s got another season bedding in as a manager, but I think he’s the real deal, I really do.

“I think he’s going to be a top class manager.

“I think he’ll manage in the Premier League and I think he’s, tactically, he knows what he’s about, so I think that’s going to be one that is good for now at Middlesbrough.

“Have another season, maybe next season, end of the season, he might move on.”

Can Middlesbrough fight for promotion next season?

Taking into account the part of the campaign that Carrick oversaw, Middlesbrough kept pace with the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United.

If they can replicate that next season then there is every reason to be optimistic about the team’s promotion chances.

However, the summer transfer window will be crucial as improvements are needed in order to maintain that level.

Key players have departed that need replacing, such as Cameron Archer, Ryan Giles and Aaron Ramsey, which will be very important to the team’s promotion chances in the next year.