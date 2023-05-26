Not many knew what to expect from Burnley before a ball was kicked in 2022/23.

With the transition from the Premier League to the Championship, and Sean Dyche (via interim Mike Jackson) to Vincent Kompany, it was unclear just how long the club and the players would take to adapt.

There was also a fairly sizeable turnover in the playing squad, and it would have been completely reasonable had they taken some time for things to really get going.

Despite that, though, from the very off, Burnley looked like strong contenders to go up, and as the weeks passed, the Clarets appeared to get stronger and stronger.

In the end, they were by far the standout side in the division, and were rightly crowned champions by some distance.

Indeed, Kompany's side finished top on 101 points, ten points clear of their nearest rivals Sheffield United, and 21 clear of third-place Luton Town.

Can Burnley survive in the Premier League?

Having achieved such an incredible number of points, many will fancy Burnley to stay up in the top flight next season, but, naturally, given they are one of the newly promoted sides, there will be some scepticism about their chances of survival.

With that in mind, we asked pundit and former professional footballer Jamie O'Hara for his thoughts on how the Clarets will get on next season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via Grosvenor Sport, O'Hara made the following prediction on Burnley: "If they invest this summer, and they bring in some Premier League experience, and some Premier League quality, I think they'll be fine.

"Vincent Kompany has obviously worked under top-class managers, world-class managers, and he's obviously took that on board with his own managerial career because they pretty much pumped everyone in the Championship.

"I think they'll go and do maybe a Bournemouth, do a Fulham, and be able to consolidate themselves in the Premier League.

"They just obviously need to invest, get some good players in and add to the squad that they've got, and I think they'll be fine with Vincent Kompany."

Burnley must retain Kompany

O'Hara stresses, though, that they must do all they can to keep hold of their Belgian boss moving forward.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding Kompany's future this summer, before the Clarets boss inked a new long-term deal.

"They've got to be careful they don't lose him [Kompany]," O'Hara added.

"That's going to be one that comes at the start of the season when he starts flying, they're playing well, playing good football and the spotlights on Vincent Kompany all of a sudden.

"It won't take long for a Premier League club with a big pot of money to come along and be like 'hold on a minute, we want a taste of this'.

"So I think that's the biggest thing for them, keeping hold of him [Kompany]."

When does the 2023/24 Premier League campaign start?

The 2023/24 Premier League season is due to start on August 12th.

Burnley will find out their opening weekend opponents, and indeed the rest of their Premier League schedule, on Thursday 15th June, which has been confirmed as the release date of the 2023/24 Premier League fixture list.