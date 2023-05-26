The 2022/23 campaign proved to be an incredibly successful one for Sheffield United.

After falling short in the play-off semi-finals last season, the Blades ensured they would not endure the same fate for a second consecutive campaign, wrapping up one of the Championship's two automatic promotion spots to seal a return to the Premier League.

Not only that, though, but Paul Heckingbottom's men also had a brilliant run in the FA Cup - one that saw them go all the way to the semi-finals and Wembley Stadium.

They would fall short against the might of Manchester City, but there is certainly no shame in that considering Pep Guardiola's side could well win the treble this season.

Having said all of the above, it looks set to be a busy summer at Bramall Lane as the club prepare for life back in the top-flight.

As strong as the Blades' squad is, there is work to be done both in terms of incomings and outgoings before it is ready for the Premier League.

Can Sheffield United survive in the Premier League?

Naturally, given they are one of the promoted sides, it is likely that many will tip the Blades to struggle next season.

But, how does pundit and former professional footballer Jamie O'Hara think the Blades will get on in the top flight?

Well, speaking exclusively to Football League World, via Grosvenor Sport, O'Hara claims that the Blades can stay up, and expects them to give doing so a good effort.

Indeed, O'Hara explained: "Sheffield United have been a bit of a yo-yo club haven't they, so they need to find a way of staying in there.

"I think when they were there with Chris Wilder they played a brilliant formation, 3-5-2, they were great to watch, and then it kind of fell apart.

"They are a massive football club - a huge football club - they can pack it out every week, and we've seen this season everyone who came up has stayed up.

"Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Fulham have all stayed up - big teams are going to go down - huge football clubs are going down from the Premier League, so the gap obviously isn't massive.

"The way Burnley have played this season, and the way Sheffield United have played, you'd expect them to have a go and stay in the league.

"They're going to take confidence from the fact that the teams that came up from the Championship last season - they've all stayed up.

"So, it [survival] is there for them, they've just got to find a way to get results week in week out."

It will certainly be interesting to see if O'Hara's prediction turns into reality when the Premier League gets going next season.