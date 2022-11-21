Jamie McGrath makes Wigan Athletic claim following summer move away from the club

Jamie McGrath believes his risk to depart Wigan Athletic last summer is already paying off having been included in the most recent Ireland squad.

The 26-year old only joined the Latics last January, but failed to make much of an impact as the team earned promotion to the Championship under Leam Richardson.

The Irishman returned to Scottish football during the summer transfer window, signing for Dundee United on loan.

His performances in the Premiership earned him a place in Stephen Kenny’s side for their recent friendlies with Norway and Malta.

The midfielder revealed that getting regular playing time again has helped him during a tough year.

However, he believes the risk of leaving Wigan is paying off as he has regained his confidence with the increase in playing time that he has received in Scotland.

“I knew I had to get out and play regular football,” said McGrath, via the Irish Independent.

“It’s been a tough year.

“My main goal in going out was getting back in here.

“I’ve been doing all right back in Scotland where I had done well before, so thankfully Stephen rewarded me with a place and I wanted to show what I could do.

“[Lack of playing time] can play on your mind.

“If you spend a few months in the cold, you’re with your thoughts on that.

“But personally, I felt I didn’t fall out of form.

“Any time I played, I thought I played well, so it was one of those ones where it wasn’t in my hands so I couldn’t really blame myself, which was probably a positive.

“I just had to stay positive and when the opportunity to move in the summer came, it was something I wanted to do.”

“It was probably a bit of a risky move, but thankfully it has paid off.”

McGrath has featured 15 times for Dundee United so far this season, with the team currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

Meanwhile, Wigan are without a manager following the surprising dismissal of Richardson earlier this month.

The Latics are also in the relegation zone, with the team 22nd in the Championship table.

The Verdict

McGrath made the decision to focus on himself and his own playing career.

That has proved beneficial for him, which is why it is entirely fair that he feels justified in leaving Wigan.

The departure of Richardson does call into question where McGrath’s future lies, as he could attempt to make his way back into the team if he returns from loan.

But perhaps life in Scotland is more suited to him at this stage given he has much fonder memories of competing there in his career.