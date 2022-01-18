Jamie McGrath, Alfie Mawson, Tony Watt: The latest Birmingham City transfer talking points

Birmingham City currently find themselves on a five-game winless run in the Championship, with what remains of the January transfer window important for the Blues.

The Midlands club started the season in strong form, with their divisional counterparts finding it difficult to break the Blues down.

However, they have struggled to maintain that as the season has progressed and are continuing to assess their options in regard to the January transfer window.

Here, we take a look at three progressing transfer stories involving the Blues this month…

Jamie McGrath

Birmingham City are considering a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, as per a report from The Scotsman.

The 25-year-old, who predominantly operates as an attacking midfielder, has also been trusted leading the line and in wing positions this season.

Aberdeen were closing in on the midfielder this month, however, this interest from the Championship has appeared to hold talks.

Birmingham have lost key creative assets such as Tahith Chong and Riley McGree recently, highlighting a need to address this area of the pitch.

Alfie Mawson

The Blues are in advanced talks to sign Fulham defender Alife Mawson, according to Football Insider.

QPR saw an approach for Mawson rejected at the start of the month, with Marco Silva seeming keen to keep the 27-year-old at Craven Cottage.

The defender has played just 206 minutes of Championship football and finds himself well down the pecking order with the league leaders.

Mawson has been unable to make the last seven Championship squads for the Whites.

Tony Watt

Birmingham are set to miss out on Motherwell forward Tony Watt this January, with Dundee United set to win the race for the 28-year-old’s services, as per a report from Sky Sports.

A Football League World exclusive suggested that the Blues were one of four Championship clubs monitoring his progress at Motherwell, but it now appears that Dundee United will secure his signature.

Watt has netted nine times in 19 league games this season, proving to be a versatile option as he has been tasked with operating on the left-wing and as a centre forward.