Jamie Jones makes Wigan Athletic admission as club seeks Leam Richardson replacement

Jamie Jones has admitted that Wigan Athletic are in a difficult situation as the club seeks a successor to Leam Richardson.

The Latics earned a much-needed boost at the weekend with a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Blackpool.

The victory ended a seven-game run without a win but did not lift the team out of the relegation zone going into the World Cup break.

But the squad’s longest-serving member believes that the transition to a new manager will be very difficult for the club.

The 33-year-old claimed the team will be ready for whoever comes in and that everyone is ready to put the hard work in to avoid a potential relegation scrap.

“It’s a difficult situation for players to be in,” said Jones, via Wigan Today.

“We’ve got this break now, and what will be, will be.

“None of that is down to us as players.

“All we can do is concentrate on our own jobs, staying fit during the time off.

“Whatever path the club decides to go down, we’ll be ready to go with that.

“We’ve been given a good few days off, by which time hopefully we’ll have a new manager in place.

“That will be followed by a solid working week at the training ground.

“We’re not sure after that, we might be taken away on a training camp, but it’ll be heads down and determined to be ready for the games again.”

The dismissal of Richardson had come as a surprise despite the team’s recent poor run of form.

The former manager led the club back into the Championship last season with an automatic promotion from the third tier.

He also earned a contract extension just weeks before being given his marching orders.

Up next for Wigan will be a trip to face Millwall on 10 December.

The Verdict

The win over Blackpool came at a good time as it should give the team the confidence boost it needs going into a four-week break.

Whoever next comes in will have a difficult task at hand to turn things around for Wigan, who have been struggling in recent weeks to maintain the form of their good start to the season.

Richardson’s dismissal certainly came as a surprise given his recent contract extension.

But the players must now move on quickly and get behind the man chosen to replace him.