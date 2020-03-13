Jamie Carragher weighs in on Leeds United’s promotion dilemma

Jamie Carragher has weighed in on the current debate of how football’s governing bodies deal with the rest of the season amid the coronavirus outbreak halting all matches for the foreseeable future.

Leeds United were in stunning form as they pushed for automatic promotion, with five straight wins and as many clean sheets setting them up very nicely for the last nine games, as the sides below them continued to falter.

The last time the Whites clinched promotion from the second tier was ironically the last time that Liverpool had won a First Division title, back in 1990.

History looks set to repeat itself with both the Reds and the Whites on course to achieve the same feat as we approach the run-in.

However, the breaks have been put on their charge towards league titles in the Premier League and the Championship as the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t let up, putting a stop to all EFL and Premier League matches up until at least the 4th April.

It has cast major doubt over whether either side will achieve their long-awaited dream as the uncertainty around if the league will actually resume at any point continues to grab the headlines.

Former Liverpool centre-back and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has given his thoughts on what the next steps should be, amid growing concern:

Inevitable the @premierleague @EFL will be suspended today. You can’t start next season until this one finishes when ever that is. No title winners? Who goes in the @ChampionsLeague next season??Leeds WBA +1 miss out on PL??? 3 clubs in Prem stay up. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 13, 2020

The last resort would definitely be to see the league’s cancellation and that isn’t on the agenda at present, but there are major doubts about what would happen next, both for Liverpool and Leeds.

The verdict

It’s a very tough situation for football at the moment and is completely unprecedented, so there is no certainty over where the EFL take this.

It was wise to postpone these games for the coming weeks as the spread of the virus continues to take its toll.

Carragher raises a good point that there needs to be some form of decision made around the end result of the Premier League and Championship, with a lot to be settled still.

The most likely result would be to see the league delayed until eventually restart at a later date, but this could have a lot of repercussions for the competitions, going forward.