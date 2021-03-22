Jamie Carragher tears into Gary Neville as Salford City make managerial call

Salford City have this afternoon parted company with Ritchie Wellens after just four months in-charge and despite Wembley success in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this month.

Jamie Carragher has been quick to offer his response to the sacking too, with his Sky Sports colleague, Gary Neville, part-owner at the League Two club and sure to have had a say in the decision to move Wellens on.

The ex-Liverpool centre-back reposted a tweet from Neville that stated: “The scary thing is that a % of people now actually support these sackings as they’ve become accustom to it. How can you build a football team without getting 2-3 years. A rule change is required to moderate sackings of managers mid season in their first year at the club.”

Alongside the screenshot was a series of laughing emojis given the news of Wellens’ exit at Salford just weeks after Wembley success against Portsmouth and a short tenure in-charge of the club.

News of Wellens’ sacking emerged on social media this afternoon, with the Salford hierarchy taking action following the weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town, the current League Two leaders.

Defeat leaves Salford ninth in the table and six points outside the play-off places heading into the run-in.

Wellens was appointed on November 4th, replacing Graham Alexander, who had left the post the month prior.

Salford have confirmed that an announcement regarding Wellens’ successor will be made in ‘due course’.

The Verdict

Twitter never misses a beat and, unfortunately for Neville, his previous words are coming back to haunt him.

Of course, he’s not in sole charge of what goes on at Salford, but the message is still one of irony at this stage following Wellens’ sacking.

Yet, these are early stages after Wellens’ dismissal and further details might paint a different picture.

In the meantime, though, all eyes will be on Carragher’s social media activity to see if he’s got anything else to say to Neville.

