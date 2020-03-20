Jamie Carragher takes a detailed look at Leeds United and West Brom amid constant promotion debate

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has suggested that there would be far too many legal ramifications for the footballing authorities to award both Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion promotion to the Premier League without completing the season.

The Whites are currently sitting top of the Championship table with a seven point gap to third placed Fulham, whilst West Brom are sitting a point further back in second, which means that both sides are strong favourites to go on and earn promotion if and when the EFL season resumes.

However, the EFL have announced that the suspension to the season has been extended until the end of April, which has cast more doubt over how the end of the campaign could play out, and there has been some suggestion that Leeds and West Brom could be promoted and join a 22-team division next term.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ debate show on Thursday night, Carragher suggested that the football authorities would face too many legal barriers from other sides in and around the mix for promotion to simply award Leeds and West Brom promotion.

He said: “There was talk of the top two in the Championship going into the Premier League and then everyone’s happy and there are no relegations.

“Well, how would Fulham feel? I think they are only five or six points behind Leeds and West Brom.

“Leeds blew it last year when they were in the same position. There are so many questions really around if you stop the league now and we all take our positions. I just think the Premier League, the FA, or whoever it maybe there will be owners getting involved. People will be getting sued left, right and centre.

“I just think it’s going to be an absolute mess throughout the leagues [if you go with 22 Premier League and no relegations through the divisions] – if a league stops it doesn’t feel right. If Leeds don’t get up this season that could stop them for the next four, five years and maybe they lose their manager. Who knows?”

The verdict

This is clearly a very controversial topic at the moment, with football clubs up and down the country all waiting to find out how and when the vital promotion and relegation spots will be decided this campaign in each respective league – and you can certainly see where Carragher is coming from with his comments.

Leeds and West Brom both appear to be in very strong positions in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League, but you only have to go back a few weeks to see that both sides are capable of going on dips in form and allowing the teams bellow them to close the gap down to a handful of points.

Therefore, the likes of Fulham in particular would be feeling aggrieved to not have the chance to at least put some pressure on the top two in the remaining matches of the season, which means it would be very difficult to just hand West Brom and Leeds a place in the top-flight next term.

As Carragher also alludes to, Leeds did fall away in the race for promotion last season in the final few matches, which shows that that the season is never over until it is over, and so the authorities might need to find some way of completing the season to avoid all the controversy.