Jamie Carragher reacts to one particular moment from Nottingham Forest 4-0 West Brom

Nottingham Forest wiped the floor with West Brom last night in the Sky Bet Championship, recording a 4-0 win over the Baggies at the City Ground.

It was a game full of key moments, too, as the Easter weekend in the Championship concluded.

Darnell Furlong was shown quick-fire yellow cards early on, the second for handball, resulting in a penalty that Brennan Johnson converted.

Then, the game’s real flashpoint unfolded as Forest were wrongly awarded a throw-in on the right-wing, which ultimately resulted in Ryan Yates’ header from a James Garner corner.

With everything falling in Forest’s favour, Colback attempted a spectacular volleyed cross from the left heading into half-time, which dipped over the head of West Brom goalkeeper, David Button, and into the far corner.

The big talking point post-mach was whether Colback meant it, with plenty of discussion ongoing across social media.

Amongst those discussing Colback’s strike was Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, who simply wrote the Forest man’s name on Twitter, alongside a rocket and eye-opening emoji.

Colback 🚀 👀 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 18, 2022

Sam Surridge secured Forest a fourth goal late in the game, with the damage done in the first-half in Nottingham, as Steve Cooper’s side returning to winning ways after Good Friday’s defeat against Luton Town.

The Verdict

The open eye emoji from Carragher suggests he doesn’t think Colback meant to beat Button with his speculative volley.

And, honestly, we have to agree.

However, credit to him for trying his luck, with that very much on Forest’s side yesterday in the first-half.

Cooper’s side will need a touch more of that between now and the end of the season as they continue to pursue promotion to the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Only die-hard Nottingham Forest supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the City Ground's capacity higher or lower than 30,000? Higher Lower