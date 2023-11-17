Shockwaves were sent through the footballing world on Friday when Everton were deducted 10 points from their current Premier League tally due to historical financial breaches.

An independent commission slapped the Toffees with the punishment after breaching financial regulations of the Premier League in the 2021-22 season, where they were not allowed to accumulate losses of over £105 million over a certain period.

Everton though breached this by £19.5 million with a loss of £124.5 million, and because of that, a points punishment has been handed to Sean Dyche's side.

And whilst the Merseyside club plan to appeal against a decision they find unjust, more action is set to come from other clubs - including Championship promotion chasers Leeds United and Leicester City.

What action are Leeds United and Leicester City set to take on Everton?

According to the Daily Mail, the Foxes and the Whites are just some of the clubs set to sue Everton, along with Burnley, to the tune of £300 million in total.

The trio believe that their relegations over the past two seasons from the top flight of English football were unjust because of Everton's financial breaches, which they have now been punished for, and they remain unhappy that the Toffees' case was not dealt with last season.

Everton's planned appeal complicates matters further, but this situation is set to rumble on and it means that two of the Championship's leading three sides have a vested interest in proceedings.

What has Jamie Carragher said about Everton's 10-point punishment?

Former Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher believes that Everton have been cruelly treated by the independent commission that have punished them, and there is still a chance that the punishment could be reduced should the Toffees put forward a convincing case.

"I think it is (harsh)," Carragher told Sky Sports.

Having seen Everton's statement, listened to what Kaveh's just mentioned there - we're talking about £20 million.

And the fact that Everton have been working with the Premier League I think for the last couple of years, it is a small figure really when you think in terms of the Premier League and the transfer fees and we're talking about other clubs being upset, maybe Everton buying players that maybe they shouldn't have done.

"But the last sort of few transfer windows, some of the players Everton have brought in, and if they're working with the Premier League, and this is the figure £20 million, I don't understand why Everton weren't just told a certain player that they brought in that they couldn't bring in.

"But, it just feels like for me, I think taking points off clubs is really tough, and I think that punishment has to be almost a last resort really, I think you can have a transfer embargo, fines, certainly for a club like Everton right now when we're talking about £20 million going over the threshold that they should've been, I think that was £105 million.

"So, it feels very excessive and I do feel for Everton right now, certainly when you consider what's happening with other clubs at the moment.

And also the fact that there was certainly the supposedly big six with what happened with the Super League a couple of years ago as well, where they actually threatened to leave the Premier League and I think there was a £22 million fine I think spread between the two clubs.

"So, when you actually think what happened there and compare it to what Everton have been involved in and the fact they've now got a 10-point deduction that puts them almost bottom of the league, yes I think it's excessive."