Jamie Carragher praises individual behind Nottingham Forest claiming Arsenal scalp

Jamie Carragher has given his seal of approval for Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper.

The former Liverpool defender turned Sky Sports pundit has had his say following Forest’s big FA Cup upset victory over Arsenal on Sunday evening.

Cooper has earned a lot of praise from fans and media alike, and now the former England defender has joined in with compliments of his own, directed straight towards manager Cooper.

“What a start Steve Cooper has made at @NFFC top coach,” wrote Carragher on Twitter.

Cooper took over from Chris Hughton as Forest manager in September and it has seen them rise up the Championship table.

The Reds are now ninth in the table and in contention for a play-off place going into the second half of the season.

Sunday’s victory earned the club a berth in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, where they have drawn another Premier League side, and current holders, Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will visit the City Ground on February’s first weekend.

Cooper’s side resume their Championship campaign this week with a visit to Millwall on January 15.

The Verdict

The Arsenal scalp has grabbed all the headlines for Forest this weekend, but this was just another good performance in a string of them since Cooper took over.

This is the win that has put Cooper’s name on the map, but it was no fluke. If performances can continue like this then a play-off place is very much on the cards this season.

Receiving plaudits from Carragher is obviously a nice moment for Cooper and he will be hoping that this is just the beginning of a potentially special 2022 for the club.