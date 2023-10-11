The much-debated appointment of Wayne Rooney as Birmingham City boss has been confirmed, with the England international legend getting over a week to work with his new side ahead of the return of club football.

Despite sitting in sixth position going into the second international break of the 2023-24 campaign, John Eustace was sacked as head coach due to the apparent misalignment of his vision for the club compared to the relatively new ownership group at St Andrew's.

And a month after he was first linked to the job in the event of Eustace potentially being given his marching orders, Rooney has put pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half year contract with the Midlands club.

Rooney's career win percentage, as well as the general form of the Blues under previous boss Eustace, has led to plenty of criticism and bemusement over the timing of the decision from many different angles.

What has Jamie Carragher said on Wayne Rooney's move to Birmingham City?

Whilst Rooney's former international team-mate Jamie Carragher hasn't directly said if this is a good appointment or not for City, the ex-England defender has admitted that he admires Rooney for getting into management and not immediately expecting top flight opportunities.

"The thing I saw with Wayne is he is 37 years old, his third job in management, and the thing I would say is and the reason why I never went into management, I think about players of who we played with in the England squad," Carragher said when on the Stick To Football podcast.

"You think of Wayne, Frank (Lampard) and Stevie (Gerrard), where they have to almost go to stay in management and move away from their family.

"I actually admire them because they have probably had to do things in their managerial career that they didn’t do in their playing career, and I don’t think I’d be prepared to do that."

Is Wayne Rooney likely to be a success at Birmingham City?

It's incredibly hard to judge Rooney on his managerial career so far, with his first job being in extremely difficult circumstances at Derby County.

Any experienced manager would have struggled to keep the Rams in the Championship in 2022 with all the issues that the club had, s it isn't really a criticism of Rooney himself for having a relegation on his CV already.

Rooney did not get D.C. United into the MLS play-offs though for the 2023 season, and perhaps that could be down to not having as many high-profile players as some of the other franchises in the league.

The decision to replace Eustace with Rooney at this stage of the season though is why it has been criticsed by many - it's not because of Rooney's coaching abilities as that is still pretty much a work in progress, but more-so Eustace has not done much to deserve to be potted.

Rooney therefore will be under pressure by many to get off to a good start at Birmingham, and if he doesn't then the critics will be out in force.