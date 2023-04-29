Jamie Carragher believes it is too early for Burnley manager Vincent Kompany to be considered for the vacant managerial job at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Belgian is said to have caught the attention of Premier League duo Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, both of whom are looking for a new manager.

It seems Chelsea are keener on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager and there has been no update on Tottenham’s pursuit.

However, it was reported this week that Kompany is keen to remain at Turf Moor next season to show loyalty to the players he has brought in at the club.

Jamie Carragher’s thoughts on Vincent Kompany to Tottenham

Kompany has managed to guide Burnley not only to automatic promotion but also the Championship title on Tuesday night as they claimed a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Carragher has had his say on the Belgian's links to Tottenham. He told Gary Neville’s Overlap, via The Boot Room: “It has to be a building process where you’re improving. There’s talk of Vincent Kompany and whether he could be that man.

“He may go on to be a great manager, but it’s far too early for him in terms of talking like this. Look at Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard who are two of the best players we’ve seen in this Premier League era, and Kompany is the same.

“I think there’s this rush to get these top players into big jobs. It didn’t go too well for Kompany in Belgium, Burnley has been amazing. I think we need to be careful with these top players and I think it would be far too early for Vincent Kompany.”

Will Vincent Kompany join Tottenham?

There seems to be too much going on at Tottenham at this moment in time to make it an attractive job. It seems all is not well between the players, while there is growing anger towards chairman Daniel Levy.

So, considering what Kompany has done at Burnley, how the club has been completely changed, and the positivity around the club, it seems a move to Spurs probably wouldn’t be best for him. While you can argue that it is still too early in his managerial career, either way, it seems that Kompany is keen on staying at Burnley and helping the Clarets survive in the Premier League next season.

From a Tottenham perspective, it would be a risk for Levy to opt for an untested top flight manager at a time when the fans are already frustrated.