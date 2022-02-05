Jamie Carragher comments on Roy Keane’s potential Sunderland move

The big story in League One right now is the battle for the vacant Sunderland managerial job, and there appears to be a clear front-runner in the mix right now.

There has been talks with the likes of ex-Hull City man Grant McCann but the name on everyone’s lips is Roy Keane, who could be set for his first managerial job in 11 years.

And it could be a sensational return to the Stadium of Light for the Irishman as the 50-year-old is in talks about a potential comeback with the Black Cats – over 13 years after walking out on them in December 2008 when they were a Premier League club.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

Keane confirmed on his punditry duties for ITV Sport on Friday night that talks had begun with the Sunderland hierarchy over his potential return to the club but the contract has to be right in order for him to return to management.

One person who seemingly doesn’t want him to depart is one of his punditry sparring partners in Jamie Carragher.

The pair developed a rivalry on the pitch when playing for Manchester United and Liverpool and they’re often seen bickering now on Sky Sports – Carragher has made his stance very clear on social media as to him wanting Keane to stay in his punditry role!

“Cups, cups” #FACup

I really hope Roy doesn’t go to Sunderland! 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/0fmGz3pfd1 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 4, 2022

The Verdict

We’re pretty sure that Carragher is being sarcastic but Keane will be a big miss on the television should he get the Sunderland gig.

Of course Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is proving that you can combine the two jobs effectively but Keane has a big task on his hands to get the Black Cats promoted should he be appointed.

He’s been an entertaining character on punditry over the years though and has often been outspoken with his views.

There will be concerns at him having not managed in over 11 years but Keane will be hoping to prove doubters wrong – that is if he actually does land the job.