James Wilson starts: How we expect Port Vale to line up against Sutton on Saturday

After their fine run of form in recent weeks, Port Vale have given themselves a great chance to compete for a place in the League Two play-offs.

Currently sitting ninth in the League Two table, and undefeated in their last four, the Valiants are just two points behind sixth-placed Newport County.

This weekend, they take on Sutton United in front of their own fans, a crucial match up in the play-off chase given that Sutton are one place and one point above Port Vale in the table.

With that being said, we’ve taken a look at a potential side Darrell Clarke could put out this weekend.

In goal, we expect Aidan Stone to continue, whilst Clarke could line the side up in a 3-4-1-2/5-2-1-2 formation.

In that case, we expect Nathan Smith, Brad Walker and Connor Hall to get the nods at centre-back, whilst David Worrall and Mal Benning could likely occupy the wing-back positions.

In the centre of the pitch, we expect a holding two of Tom Pett and Harry Charsley, with Ben Garrity playing in a slightly more advanced role.

Up front, we expect Clarke to continue with the James Wilson and Jamie Proctor partnership.

Both strikers have seven goals to their name in League Two so far this campaign.