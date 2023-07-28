James Ward-Prowse has been a constant for Southampton over the years, having initially made his debut all the way back in 2011.

Since then, the technical midfielder has turned out on over 400 occasions for the Saints, scored 55 goals in red and white and even forced his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad, where he has earned 11 caps to date between 2017 and 2022.

And last term, his performances did not waver in spite of Southampton's struggles, which eventually saw them return to the Championship alongside Leeds United and Leicester City.

A set-piece specialist, Ward-Prowse found the back of the net nine times and laid on a further four from the middle of the park, having played every single top-flight fixture while donning the captain's armband at the St Mary's Stadium.

Therefore, it is no surprise that his name has been at the forefront of a speculation series this summer, as numerous Premier League suitors have sought to capitalize upon Southampton's situation and lure the 28-year-old back to the big time.

West Ham ramp up transfer interest in Southampton's James Ward-Prowse

One club who have been persistent with their interest in Ward-Prowse is West Ham.

Football League World exclusively revealed last month that the Hammers were plotting to use the cash from a potential Declan Rice sale- which has now materialized, of course- to anchor a move for the Saints skipper, and as such, they have now amplified their interest as of late.

The England star moved to Arsenal earlier this month for a reported fee of £100m alongside further add-ons, so Southampton know that West Ham have money in the bank and can use that to their advantage in negotiations.

But, after seeing an initial £20m bid rejected, the current Europa Conference League champions are poised to return with a more substantial offer, having fell short of Southampton's valuation.

Fresh James Ward-Prowse transfer valuation emerges

The transfer value of Ward-Prowse seems to have changed somewhat as of recent.

In June, the Daily Mail informed that Liverpool were only willing to lump up half of Southampton's £50m valuation of their prized asset, although Talksport have since revealed that the South Coast club have set a slightly lower asking price of £40m.

Should their price be met, Southampton will net their third-highest outlay for a player departure after Virgil Van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

In light of West Ham's continued chase, Southampton Director of Football Jason Wilcox has taken time to address the latest state of play pertaining to Ward-Prowse.

Journalist Jack Rosser reported that he had spoken to Wilcox, who explained that West Ham's bid had indeed been rejected, and Southampton will consider any correct offers although they do not necessarily need to sell either.

The last part could come to a blow to West Ham and other interested parties, who may have thought that Southampton's relegation would have forced them into a sale.

However, it is worth noting that Ward-Prowse penned a five-year contract back in 2021, so when it comes to his future, it appears as though the ball is very much in the court of the club.