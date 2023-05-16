Whenever a side unfortunately suffers relegation from the Premier League, one of the very first things that happens is their best players start being linked with moves elsewhere.

That's certainly been the case with Southampton of late, with club captain James Ward-Prowse having been linked with several Premier League sides in recent days.

Of course, this was to be expected, although things are very much not black and white when it comes to the Saints' midfielder's future.

On the one hand, he is clearly a Premier League player and, therefore, one would assume he would want to continue to play top flight football next season, with his England career also in mind.

But, on the other hand, he only signed a new deal with the club last season, and is currently tied down until 2026.

Does James Ward-Prowse have a release clause in his Southampton contract?

His exit is certainly made no easier following a revelation and update that has emerged today, too.

Indeed, as per the Daily Mail, following the club's relegation, James Ward-Prowse does not have a relegation release clause in his current deal.

This means that Ward-Prowse can not leave for a pre-determined set fee this summer, and that Southampton can, if they wish to do so, reject any bids for the midfielder.

With the above report claiming that Saints insiders say that the club want to keep hold of the midfielder this summer, things could get rather messy.

Which Premier League sides are interested in James Ward-Prowse?

Despite that stance, though, it is claimed that the relegated side are bracing themselves for multiple bids for the 28-year-old.

Indeed, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and West Ham are all said to be big admirers.

Southampton are said to value their star man at north of £25 million, having rejected that offer from Aston Villa last summer.

Should Southampton try to keep hold of James Ward-Prowse?

This is certainly a difficult question to answer and one the club's board will be considering carefully.

However, I'm inclined to suggest that the Saints' should cash in on Ward-Prowse this summer.

Of course, he would be a brilliant asset to have on the pitch, but with his wages said to be £100,000 per week, and that is an eye-watering amount in the second tier.

Furthermore, it is questionable whether Ward-Prowse would be happy playing Championship football next season for two reasons.

Firstly, his ability, and secondly, the UEFA European Championship takes place at the end of the 2023/24 season, and the 28-year-old will surely be keen to get into Gareth Southgate's side for the tournament given he has been in and around recent England squads.

It may be best for both parties if both club and player go their separate ways this summer.