Having made their first signing of the summer in Ryan Manning and the expensive addition of teenager Shea Charles set to come from Man City, Southampton are now expected to cash in on some players in order for new head coach Russell Martin to spend.

Among the many talents that could depart, the one that would hit supporters the hardest no doubt would be that of James Ward-Prowse.

The 11-cap England international has been at the Saints since the age of eight but following relegation to the Championship, they are resigned to losing the 28-year-old in order for him to return to the Premier League immediately.

Let's take a look at the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Ward-Prowse with less than two months to go until the end of the window.

Lowball offer expected from West Ham

One club that have had their eyes on Ward-Prowse for a while is West Ham United, who are expected to be busy once Declan Rice's move to Arsenal is officially confirmed.

The Hammers will land a nine-figure windfall for their captain and despite making a big play for Switzerland international Denis Zakaria, Ward-Prowse also remains on their radar.

However, according to sources close to FLW, Southampton are expecting a 'lowball' offer from David Moyes' side as they look to bring the 28-year-old in on the cheap.

Southampton value their skipper at around £40 million with multiple years left on his contract at St Mary's Stadium, but they could be willing to accept around the £35 million mark should offers in that region arrive - West Ham though are likely not going to reach that with their first offer.

Tottenham and Fulham keen on James Ward-Prowse

It's not just West Ham that have showed interest in Ward-Prowse this summer though as per the Daily Mail, two more London clubs retain an interest in the midfield maestro.

Fulham have been eyeing up Ward-Prowse since Southampton's relegation, but the Cottagers have other players in their sights too, with one of those also plying his trade in the Championship next season at this time in the form of Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer.

Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile remain interested in the England international, with the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg very much up in the air following transfer offers for the Dane from Atletico Madrid.

It isn't likely though that Spurs make a bid for Ward-Prowse unless Hojbjerg leaves, although it remains to be seen what happens with that particular situation.

'Elite' clubs turn down James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse could have been a target for some of the bigger clubs in the Premier League due to his homegrown status and his goalscoring abilities at top flight level.

And it appears that 'elite' clubs have been in touch with Southampton to make tentative enquiries about the midfielder's availability this summer.

However, they have been turned off due to Ward-Prowse age - according to the Daily Mail - as he turns 29 in November with clubs ideally looking for younger players for their engine room.

Newcastle United were one club that were touted as a potential destination for Ward-Prowse a number of weeks ago, but that link has gone cold following the arrival of Sandro Tonali on Tyneside from A.C. Milan - the Magpies though do want another midfielder but it doesn't look like it'll be Ward-Prowse at this moment in time.