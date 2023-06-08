James Ward-Prowse’s valuation has been set at over £50 million amid Premier League interest.

According to the Telegraph, the Southampton midfielder will cost in excess of £50 million in order for the Saints to agree to a sale.

Who is interested in signing James Ward-Prowse?

Newcastle United have been linked with the midfielder as a potential signing this summer.

Although it is understood that the high valuation that Southampton have placed on the player has been a cause for some concern over whether to pursue a move.

The age of the player has also given the Magpies some food for thought, with Ward-Prowse set to turn 29-years-old later this year.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham have also been credited with an interest in the player.

It has been reported that the pair currently lead the race to sign Ward-Prowse, with the Hammers in particular looking at potential Declan Rice replacements this transfer window.

David Moyes’ side will now also be planning for another European campaign following their Europa Conference League victory on Wednesday night.

A 2-1 win over Fiorentina earned a famous win, as well as qualification for the Europa League for next season.

That qualification could have an impact on the club’s ability to spend this summer, which could play a role in their willingness to meet this £50 million price tag for Ward-Prowse.

Will Southampton cash-in on James Ward-Prowse this summer?

Southampton will have a lot of decisions to make in the off-season due to the demand that they are now seeing for some of their key players.

The Saints will want to have a team capable of competing for promotion next season, but will face offers for key figures in the squad, including Ward-Prowse.

If an offer in excess of £50 million does arrive then it will be impossible for Southampton to hold onto the player, as that will be too much to ever turn down in this situation.

However, if no one meets their valuation then perhaps there is still some reason for optimism that the midfielder will remain at St. Mary’s.

Is James Ward-Prowse worth over £50 million?

While a talented player, this is quite an excessive amount to charge.

It is easy to see why Newcastle have some reservations over spending that much to pursue a deal.

While the Saints may simply be trying to ward off any interest, they will need to lower their demands if they are actually intent on selling.

Ward-Prowse has been a loyal servant to the club, but he is also a Premier League level talent, and he has every reason to push for a move if concrete interest arrives.