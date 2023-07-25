Highlights James Ward-Prowse is interested in a move to West Ham and a potential deal involving Flynn Downes could help complete the transfer.

West Ham have made a £25 million offer for Ward-Prowse, but Southampton values him at £50 million.

Southampton is holding firm on their valuations of key players, which could pose a problem for West Ham's pursuit of multiple midfield additions. However, a potential permanent move for Downes might lead to a slight drop in Ward-Prowse's asking price.

James Ward-Prowse is keen on completing a move to West Ham amid speculation over his Southampton future.

According to the Evening Standard, the midfielder is interested in signing for the Hammers this summer.

It has even been claimed that a move for Flynn Downes to move in the opposite direction could be facilitated in order to help complete the deal for the 28-year-old.

Downes joined West Ham last year from Swansea City but could be reunited with Russell Martin at St. Mary’s if that deal progresses.

The midfielder performed well for Martin before earning a move to the London club, where he has been unable to cement himself as a first team regular.

What is the latest surrounding James Ward-Prowse’s future?

It was reported on Monday evening that a £25 million offer had been lodged by the Premier League side for the Southampton captain.

Negotiations between the two clubs remain ongoing, with West Ham looking to reinforce their midfield options this window.

The departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal has left a huge hole in the squad, with the England international previously being one of the team’s best players.

A £105 million deal was agreed, meaning West Ham now have money to spend as they seek a replacement.

Ward-Prowse is keen to play in the Premier League again, with Southampton having suffered relegation to the second tier last season.

It remains unclear whether Downes’ potential move to St. Mary’s would be on a permanent or temporary basis.

West Ham have also identified Conor Gallagher and Scott McTominay as possible targets this summer, as well as Ward-Prowse.

What is James Ward-Prowse’s value?

Southampton reportedly value Ward-Prowse at £50 million, which is a far cry from the £25 million that has been offered by the Hammers.

It remains to be seen whether a compromise can be made in the big difference in valuation that the two clubs currently hold.

The potential deal for Downes may play a role in helping a compromise be reached, but Southampton have no incentive to sell at a significantly lower price than they are asking for.

Martin has already been able to add the likes of Shea Charles and Ryan Manning to the first team squad this summer, with the Saints currently sitting in a healthy financial position.

Southampton’s first game of the Championship season comes on 4 August with a clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Should Southampton find a compromise in their valuation of James Ward-Prowse?

Given Southampton’s current financial position, there is no rush to sell at a cut-rate price.

The club is also holding out for big fees for the likes of Roméo Lavia and Tino Livramento.

Even the sale of Che Adams has become protracted as Southampton seek a high price for a player that only has 12 months remaining on his current contract.

So Southampton are clearly taking a stance of holding firm on their valuations of key players, which could be an issue for West Ham who are on the hunt for multiple additions to their midfield options this summer.

That said, if Downes were to move the other way in a permanent move then you would expect the Saints to be willing to drop their asking price for Ward-Prowse - though not as far as the £25m touted.